Diné named semifinalist for transfer scholarship

GALLUP

Shawna Yellowhair

Shawna Yellowhair, a sophomore at the University of New Mexico-Gallup campus, was recently named a semifinalist for the Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, according to a UNM-G news release.

The competitive scholarship program supports highly accomplished community college students as they transfer to four-year institutions to complete bachelor’s degrees.
Yellowhair was selected from nearly 1,500 students representing 369 two-year colleges in 45 states.

A graduate of Window Rock High School, Yellowhair will earn an associate of arts degree in business administration from UNM-G in May. She plans to transfer to a four-year institution to complete her studies in either accounting or finance.

Yellowhair credits her family for supporting her educational decisions.

