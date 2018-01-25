An era comes to an end

Memories of Shonto Trading Post live on among owners, locals

SHONTO CANYON, Ariz.

A cloud of dust trailed behind Nina Brown’s truck as it rolled to a stop under the cottonwood trees at the old Shonto Trading Post. Two men stood outside the store, chatting in Navajo, as Brown approached the building to unlocked the doors. One man, Wayne Salt, said he had been hired to restore the north portion of the store that recently had been stripped clean.

Shonto Trading Post was moved approximately 17 miles northwest to Inscription House Trading Post in Ts’ahbiikin, Arizona, where owner Carolene Goodman Ekis spent several weeks unpacking and organizing in the store. The move marks the end of an era for this small community, where the old Shonto store, together with the grove of cottonwood, was a welcome sight to anyone who visited.

Now, it is a snapshot of history frozen in time. Last week, there were stark reminders of what used to be a trading post turned convenience store that had carried a broad selection of merchandise such as beads and Pendleton blankets, and was partly a post office. But beauty still seeps through the decaying building built of stone shortly after World War I.

The store here really was about the community, said Andrew Wilson, the son of Leslie and Linda Wilson.

To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings! Find newsstand locations at this link. Or, subscribe via mail or online here.