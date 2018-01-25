Keeping the tradition going

Aztec freshman brings welcome attributes to wrestling team

AZTEC, N.M.

When Malcolm Altisi showed up at Aztec High School he had one goal: Make the varsity wrestling team.

A freshman at Aztec, Altisi not only met his goal, but exceeded the expectations of those who have guided him through his first season.

Aztec assistant coach and longtime former Aztec head wrestling coach Herb Stinson said Altisi was a pleasant addition to the team.

“We’re ecstatic about having him here at Aztec High School,” Stinson said. “We knew he had wrestled before, but we never knew we would get the production out of him that we’ve been getting.”

Altisi, who is the only Navajo on the varsity, went 4-1 over the weekend in Aztec’s home meet, the 36th Four Corners Orthodontics Tiger Duals, where the Tigers placed first as a team.

Altisi grew up in Shiprock but decided to start high school at Aztec and wanted to be a part of the Tigers’ long-standing wrestling tradition.

He said he knew it wasn’t going to be easy.

“It was kind of difficult,” he said. “At the beginning of the season, I wasn’t really conditioned and I had to try out.”

Altisi said he worked at it and earned his spot at the 182-pound weight class, which he’s maintained since he tried out.

The freshman has also traveled with the team to tournaments in California, Arizona and Utah, where he’s not only proven himself but also his place on the team.

Stinson said Altisi has found his place among the Tigers.

“The kids love him … he’s a great fit and I think he enjoys being with us,” he said. “He says that our style of wrestling has taught him so much more than just moves, but to win.

“He can get us motivated and moving if we hit a little low, but we’ve gotten to the point where the expectations are getting greater,” he said. “Every time he steps on the mat, we figure he’s going to pull it out somehow, some way.”

