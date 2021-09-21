Helping Hands: KFC awards $10K to Manuelito Children’s Home

HOUSTON

The KFC Foundation’s Kentucky Fried Wishes program awarded the Manuelito Navajo Children’s Home with a $10,000 grant on Sept. 9 to celebrate Colonel Sanders’ birthday.

The children’s home was nominated by local Gallup KFC team members for the work that they do within the community.

The funds will be used to build a sustainable greenhouse that will provide healthy fruits and vegetables for kids, giving them a sense of responsibility and resourcefulness.

Inspired by KFC’s famous 11 herbs and spices, the Kentucky Fried Wishes program awarded 11 nonprofit organizations with a $10,000 grant each to help further advance their efforts.

Kentucky Fried Wishes is one of five charitable programs that the KFC Foundation offers restaurant employees.

The KFC Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) organization that has provided over $20 million to more than 6,400 KFC restaurant employees and students through education, hardship assistance and personal finance programs.