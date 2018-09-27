Navajo Nation Zoo works to improve, add-on

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Nation Zoo continues to make improvements since it began operations in 1963.

Since its current director, David Mikesic, took the reins in 1994, those improvements have been steady and constant.

This year alone the zoo has provided more seats, which were placed about every 100 steps apart, and added a new picnic area near the elk’s enclosure, which – for $50 – can be rented for the whole day.

And to give the grounds a more fresh appeal, Mikesic said they’ve added four pollinator gardens.

“One is in front by the zoo entrance, by the playground, south of the (eagle) aviary, and south of the elk’s enclosure,” Mikesic said, who said U.S. Fish and Wildlife donated money for the gardens. “We contracted Holiday Nursery to clean the area and lay down the soaker hose and we were able to provide water, especially through the dry period of June and July.”