Scenes from the 49th Western Navajo Fair

TUBA CITY

From pageants to cool concerts, there was plenty to do and see at the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair, which ran from Oct. 7-15 in an unrivaled celebration, exclusive to the streets of Tónaneesdizí. The final days were packed with performances and events. Here are some highlights from the fair.

Photos by Navajo Times reporter Krista Allen

Navajo Times | Krista Allen Regina Walters hangs on as she rides a mechanical bull during the inaugural “Urban Cowboy Bud and Sissy” contest at the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair on Oct. 11. Walters earned 8.17 points. Navajo Times | Krista Allen A young jingle dress dancer sways across the floor during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair powwow on Saturday night. Navajo Times | Krista Allen Jingle dress dancers make their way across the floor during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair powwow on Saturday night. Navajo Times | Krista Allen A family sits on a bench to rest as “Vertigo,” a giant swing tower, makes its way up during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair on Saturday evening. Navajo Times | Krista Allen A trio of boys and a goldfish in a bag of water ride the “Eli Wheel” during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair midway in Tónaneesdizí. Navajo Times | Krista Allen Dressed alike, two women dance arm-in-arm in a round of two-step during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair song and dance on Saturday evening. Navajo Times | Krista Allen Adults and young people alike compete in a round of skip dance during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair on Saturday evening. Navajo Times | Krista Allen Smiling radiantly, a couple participates in a round of skip dance at the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair song and dance on Saturday evening. Navajo Times | Krista Allen A song and dance singing group performs at the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair song and dance on Saturday afternoon in Tónaneesdizí. Navajo Times | Krista Allen Young friends trimmed in turquoise and silver jewelry participate in a round of two-step during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair song and dance on Saturday evening. Fairgoers wait in between large gaps in the procession during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair parade on Saturday morning. This photo was taken at the crowded corner of Main and Edgewater streets. Navajo Times | Krista Allen A woman leads a miniature horse carrying a rider occupied with her cellular phone during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair on Saturday morning. Navajo Times | Krista Allen Makairyn Marks (right) follows his brother, Makaius Marks, and their father, Darrell Marks, along the parade route during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair on Saturday morning. Navajo Times | Krista Allen A boy uses a bubble blower to create bubbles while his family waits for the commencement of the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair parade on Saturday morning in Tónaneesdizí. Navajo Times | Krista Allen A boy and a girl ride a miniature horse embellished with colorful paint during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair parade on Saturday morning. The youngsters rode the horse along the parade route. Navajo Times | Krista Allen Christian rock band Kutless performs on the Blue Canyon Memorial Stadium during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair on Friday night in Tónaneesdizí. Navajo Times | Krista Allen Miss Hopi first attendant Mikaela Gamble holds a girl’s hand while she waves to people during the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair parade on Saturday morning in Tónaneesdizí.

