Scenes from the 49th Western Navajo Fair
TUBA CITY
From pageants to cool concerts, there was plenty to do and see at the 49th annual Western Navajo Fair, which ran from Oct. 7-15 in an unrivaled celebration, exclusive to the streets of Tónaneesdizí. The final days were packed with performances and events. Here are some highlights from the fair.
Photos by Navajo Times reporter Krista Allen
