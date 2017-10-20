Veterans ask for financial support in stalled legislation

WINDOW ROCK

A large group of veterans marched to the Navajo Nation Council Chamber on Oct. 18 to support legislation to increase funding for veterans organizations.

Chinle Veterans Commander Peterson Tsinigine said the primary reason for the march was to support additional funding for veterans. He noted a positive tone and gratitude from Council delegates who greeted the march at the chamber.

“You have to remember, every one of these Council delegates ask for reelection,” he said. “We’re going to hear some good words and we’re going to hear some promises, as always, but they can fulfill that promise by OK’ing the legislation that we’re supporting.”

Navajo Times photographer captured scenes of a Navajo veterans march Oct. 18 outside the Navajo Nation Council Chamber.

Navajo Times | Ravonelle Yazzie Veterans stand in front of the Navajo Nation Council Chamber with flags during the Navajo Nation Council's fall session in Window Rock on Oct. 18.

Legislation 0191-17 is a bill aimed at increasing the funding to veterans’ programs and services from the Navajo Nation Veterans Trust Fund from four percent to 10 percent of the three-year average market value of the fund.

Tsingine organized the march alongside Ron Daw, Houck Chapter veterans commander, to support the legislation. Daw said the money allocated frequently leaves Houck veterans and the organization itself short on funding to the point of him having to reach into his own pocket when veterans need help.

“I have been approached several times by my veterans asking for money to buy medications when they run out,” he said. “The money I get, I try to help them out with. I’ll get them medication out of my own pocket when we run out of funds.”

According to information on the Office of Legislative Services’ website, Diné Bibeehaz’aanii Binaaltsoos, the bill is currently stuck in legislative review.

“The wheels of government may turn very slow, and sometimes you will think that they don’t turn, but they come to a complete halt,” Speaker of the Council LoRenzo Bates said. “But I can say this on behalf of the 25th Navajo Nation Council, we have taken the veterans as one of the priorities.”

