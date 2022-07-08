Slideshow | July 4th Celebrations on Navajo Nation

View a slideshow of July 4 holiday celebrations on the Navajo Nation.
Photos by Navajo Times Photographer Sharon Chischilly.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly A crowd of fans cheer as country singer Sara Evans performs Sunday evening at the Navajo Nation Agriculture Expo Fair and PRCA Rodeo in Window Rock.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly A young fan waves at country singer Sara Evans during a concert Sunday evening at the Navajo Nation Agriculture Expo Fair and PRCA Rodeo in Window Rock.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly A crowd of fans rush to the stage before country singer Sara Evans takes the stage Sunday evening at the Navajo Nation Agriculture Expo Fair and PRCA Rodeo in Window Rock.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly Hand in hand, four children participate in a round of skip dance during the song and dance event Monday afternoon at the Navajo Nation Agriculture Expo Fair and PRCA Rodeo in Window Rock.
Navajo Times | Sharon Chischilly Eldon Owens sings and drums to the melody during a July Fourth drum contest on Saturday afternoon in Window Rock.