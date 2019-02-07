Select Page

Grand openings mark push for health in Tuba City

Posted by | Feb 7, 2019 | |

Grand openings mark push for health in Tuba City

Special to the Times | Krista Allen
President Jonathan Nez tests out a new treadmill inside Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation’s state-of-the-art fitness center during a Jan. 11 grand opening celebration in Tónaneesdizí.

By Krista Allen
Special to the Times

TÓNANEESDIZÍ

While the Navajo Nation is moving forward with a new president and Council, leaders in Tuba City are focusing on uplifting people and achieving real results for their community.

“There’re a lot of things affecting our community,” said Lynette Bonar, CEO at Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation. “Unfortunately, we’ve had issues with suicide … substance abuse, and it’s really important that we address this. We’ve seen a lot of issues here.”

In just a one-year period, TCRHCC saw a 1.61 percent increase in emergency room visits, according to its 2018 annual report. Emergency room visits jumped from 44,000 in 2016 to 44,708 in 2017. Some of those visits, Bonar says, were for drug overdose.

“We see a lot of patients come into our emergency room,” Bonar said. “The No. 1 substance abuse drug that we see here is meth. Meth is very bad.”

Americans overwhelmingly see drug addiction as a problem in their local community, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted online from Feb. 26 to March 11, 2018.

The survey suggests that nine in 10 Americans who live in a rural area say drug addiction is either a major or a minor problem in their community, as do 87 percent in urban and 86 percent in suburban areas.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Native American voting rights proposal passes state Senate

Dakota Access criminal cases wrapping up in North Dakota

Poplar man pleads guilty to manslaughter in baby's death

Former chairman pleads not guilty to stealing from program

Maine basket maker wins prestigious $50,000 fellowship

Fiesta de Santa Fe to allow married, divorced 'La Reina'

Activists air grievances about drilling in Alaska refuge

House OKs training for missing, slain Native American cases

Lawmakers want Detroit fort site designated as national park

House passes bill seeking data on missing indigenous people

New Mexico seeks riches, enrichment in outdoor recreation

Confederate emblem remains on Mississippi flag as bills die

Burgum calls tax sharing agreement with tribes historic

FBI identifies man fatally shot by Rosebud tribal officer

Minnesotans make statements with State of the Union guests

Native American group to Utah school: Keep "Redmen" mascot

Pelosi over his shoulder: Trump faces heartened Dems at SOTU

Historians irked by musical 'Hamilton' escalate their duel

Judge moves to protect missing Nevada horse from slaughter

Driver gets 16-year prison term for crash that killed family

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

30.0 F (-1.1 C)
Dewpoint: 6.1 F (-14.4 C)
Humidity: 36%
Wind: West at 5.8 MPH (5 KT)
Pressure: 30.16

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT