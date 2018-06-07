‘From Window Rock to Palestine …’

Diné travels to Palestine to see situation for herself

WINDOW ROCK

Not far from the K’e Infoshop at the Chi’hootsoi Flea Market, Melissa Tso sat on a bench enjoying her piccadilly. Hard to believe that only a few weeks prior she was in Palestine witnessing “apartheid” in practice.

“You don’t think anything is as bad as it is until you see it for yourself,” said Tso.

Behind her in the K’e Infoshop, a few of her Red Nation comrades hung a Palestinian flag for passersby to see. They also had an information booth for anyone interested in what they were doing. It was May 15, and it was a day of standing in solidarity for those in Palestine. K’e Infoshop, along with Red Nation, wanted to show their support as well as informing those who don’t understand the conflict. “It’s known as ‘Nakba,’” said Majerle Lister.

“Every year it’s celebrated and it’s when Palestinian people try to go back to their homeland. Seventy years ago they were forcibly moved from their homeland.” Lister and Tso said they, along with many socially informed, young Navajos who are a part of the Red Nation, relate to the Palestinian plight, especially when it comes to their homeland being overtaken. Red Nation is a group formed in 2014 to contribute to the widespread resurgence of strong, vocal, organized and radical Indigenous struggles in Albuquerque and beyond, according to their manifesto.

And as a group, they have used their voice to support Palestine and protest America’s recent embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This move sparked a deadly clash between Israeli forces and Palestinian protestors.