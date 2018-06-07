Devil Dogs repeat as D-Backs champs

PHOENIX

With their backs against the wall the AZ/NM Devil Dogs did not panic.

The Devil Dogs were trailing by one run heading in the seventh inning in the championship game of the 20th Annual Arizona Diamondbacks Inter-Tribal Youth Softball Tournament at Papago Softball Complex in Phoenix.

Devil Dogs head coach Roddy Yellowman said throughout the tournament his team played from behind but when it mattered they got some timely hits.

In the championship game, they scored two runs in the seventh to beat the Fort Mohave Bravettes by a 4-3 count behind the arm of Tamia Yellowman.

“We knew what we needed to do in the seventh inning,” Yellowman said. “We were playing a great team but they trusted each other and that was how we ended up taking the game.”

With ample hitters on the team, Yellowman said they put pressure on Fort Mohave ace Alyssa Smokey in that seventh inning by loading the bases.

“It was a pitcher’s duel,” he said. “When we loaded the bases I believe the pressure got to her. I also looked at my girls and they were believing in themselves and believing in their teammates.”

The Devil Dogs coach said Tamia Yellowman drove in the last run by hitting a line drive up the middle of centerfield for the 4-3 victory.

“I am just happy that these girls took this,” he said. “I’ve been getting a lot of compliments from a lot of people, including the umpires and other coaches. They said these girls show great attitudes and they show great sportsmanship off-and-on the field.”

With the ‘W,’ the Devil Dogs repeated as champions, having beat a good Arizona Inter-Tribal team last season.

“I had a few girls that left because they went off to college so we picked up a few more girls,” he said.