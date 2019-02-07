Select Page

Hill computer scientist works to keep A-10s flying

Posted by | Feb 7, 2019 | |

Hill computer scientist works to keep A-10s flying

U.S. Air Force | Cynthia Griggs
Jeremy Smith, from Monument Valley, Utah, works for the 519th Software Maintenance Squadron at Hill Air Force Base.

By Kendahl Johnson
75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah

Although Jeremy Smith’s life path took him many directions, his journey eventually landed him where he wanted to be – as a respected computer scientist for the U.S. Air Force.

Smith, who works for the 519th Software Maintenance Squadron at Hill Air Force Base, began his path toward computers early in life while growing up on the Navajo Reservation in Monument Valley, Utah.

His interest stemmed first from his father, a networking specialist who helped bring internet to the reservation. But like many kids, his curiosity in computers was fully piqued by Nintendo.

“I wondered how Super Mario jumped,” he said. “I wanted to know everything, from the controller button, to the game console, to whatever happens inside the game console. I wanted to know how all of it worked.”


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

ADVERTISEMENT

From the Wires

Native American voting rights proposal passes state Senate

Dakota Access criminal cases wrapping up in North Dakota

Poplar man pleads guilty to manslaughter in baby's death

Former chairman pleads not guilty to stealing from program

Maine basket maker wins prestigious $50,000 fellowship

Fiesta de Santa Fe to allow married, divorced 'La Reina'

Activists air grievances about drilling in Alaska refuge

House OKs training for missing, slain Native American cases

Lawmakers want Detroit fort site designated as national park

House passes bill seeking data on missing indigenous people

New Mexico seeks riches, enrichment in outdoor recreation

Confederate emblem remains on Mississippi flag as bills die

Burgum calls tax sharing agreement with tribes historic

FBI identifies man fatally shot by Rosebud tribal officer

Minnesotans make statements with State of the Union guests

Native American group to Utah school: Keep "Redmen" mascot

Pelosi over his shoulder: Trump faces heartened Dems at SOTU

Historians irked by musical 'Hamilton' escalate their duel

Judge moves to protect missing Nevada horse from slaughter

Driver gets 16-year prison term for crash that killed family

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

30.0 F (-1.1 C)
Dewpoint: 6.1 F (-14.4 C)
Humidity: 36%
Wind: West at 5.8 MPH (5 KT)
Pressure: 30.16

More weather »



ADVERTISEMENT