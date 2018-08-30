‘A game-changer’

Microsoft-NTUA-NTU collaboration brings technology to chapters

FORT DEFIANCE

Sometimes the only thing standing between poverty and prosperity is access to technology.

Hopefully that will become less and less of a barrier to rural residents of the Navajo Nation as connectivity expands. In the meantime, five chapters this week got free computers and a day’s worth of training on them courtesy of a partnership between Microsoft, Navajo Tribal Utility Authority, NTUA Choice Wireless and Navajo Technical University. It’s a pilot project that may be expanded if people are able to benefit from using the new machines.

The chapters chosen were Chinle, Fort Defiance, Kin Dah Lichii, Mexican Water and Shiprock, all of which recently had broadband internet installed by NTUA Choice Wireless but weren’t using it to its full capacity, explained Deenise Becenti, government and public affairs liaison for NTUA. NTUA had enlisted the help of the other partners to let chapters see what broadband can do.