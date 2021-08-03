Education Briefs: NTU awards master’s degrees to 6 students

CROWNPOINT

On Monday, Navajo Technical University held a commencement hooding ceremony for six graduates who earned master’s degrees.

The graduates include Angelita Darwin of Black Mesa, Arizona; Jennifer Gross of Mitten Rock, New Mexico; Ronda Joe of Rock Point, Arizona; Tyle Tinhorn of Dennehotso, Arizona; Leslie Tsosie of Standing Rock, New Mexico; and Myra Tuttle of Shonto, Arizona.

NTU President Elmer Guy provided the welcome address and conferral of degrees was conducted by NTU Board of Regents member Delores Greyeyes and NTU Provost Colleen Bowman.

President Jonathan Nez said, “The teachings of your parents, grandparents, and elders are what have led you to this accomplishment in your life. As Navajo people, we have so much to be proud of and so many teachings to pass down to our younger generations so I encourage you to always love and support one another and our people.”

In May, NTU held commencement ceremonies for ABE/GED certificate, associate and bachelor’s degree students.

Gibson selected by national high school scholars program

ATLANTA – Chad T. Gibson, from Thoreau, New Mexico, was selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars.

The society recognizes top scholars who demonstrate leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

Co-founder and President James Lewis said, “We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development.

“We help students like Chad build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

Diné College students eligible for Whitethorne Memorial scholarship

TSAILE, Ariz. — The Buddy Whitethorne Foundation and Diné College are offering the Buddy Whitethorne Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $600 to two Diné College juniors or seniors.

The foundation was established in 2020 to honor the life and legacy of Diné artist Bahe “Buddy” Whitethorne Jr.

The artist had inspired others through his art and personal energy and the foundation wants to encourage and support young Natives.

The scholarship will provide financial support and mentorship opportunities, including artistic business fundamentals. Recipients will be selected based on academic standing, talent and financial need.

Baje Whitethorne Sr., president of the foundation, said he is happy to offer the first two scholarships made possible by donations from supporters and the art community.

Eligible students are those enrolled in the School of Arts, Humanities, & English in pursuit of bachelor’s degrees in digital photography, painting, graphic design and Navajo silversmithing.

The award will be distributed by Diné College’s Office of Financial Aid.

Two students will be chosen per academic year. The application cycle is currently open and will close on July 31. Award notification date is Aug. 13.

NPC’s surgical tech program launches students to the top of the job market

SHOWLOW, Ariz. – Northland Pioneer College is one of five community colleges in Arizona that offers a degree program in surgical technology.

The curriculum prepares individuals to assist in the care of patients as a member of the surgical team in the operating room.

Students apply knowledge and develop the skills necessary to prepare supplies, equipment, and instruments, as well as maintain aseptic conditions, preparing patients for surgery, and assisting surgeons during operations.

The demand for employment in the field is extremely high.

Mardi St. Michel, NPC’s surgical technology educator, said, “Those who love medicine and go on to complete the program will come out with near instantaneous job opportunities.”

Robby Titla is one of the outstanding NPC students who recently graduated from the program this past December.

Titla, of Whiteriver, a former coach and heavy machinery operator, did not know much about the curriculum at first.

He said, “I am looking forward to working in a trauma center now. My wife is a registered nurse, so medicine and helping others definitely runs in our family.”

The program runs four semesters and during the final semester, students train at one of four medical centers: Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center in Show Low, Little Colorado Medical Center in Winslow, Sunrise Ambulatory Surgical Center in Lakeside or Flagstaff Medical Center.

Information: www.npc.edu/surgical-technology or 800-266-7845.

Free concert in the park

FARMINGTON – San Juan College and city of Farmington’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs will offer an evening of music with the college’s summer band at 7 p.m. on Friday at Brookside Park.

Teun Fetz will lead the band in this smaller than normal concert band style ensemble with 20 people on winds and percussion.

The free concert will feature music by Francis McBeth, Gary Ziek, Gustav Holst, Randall Standridge, Mathew Kinkel, Bruce Broughton, Mark Lortz and Paul Murtha. There will also be a couple short movements featuring a saxophone trio of three dual-credit high school students from Aztec.

Brookside Park is located at 1801 Brookside Drive.