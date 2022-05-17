Education Briefs | Utah State-Blanding lists 2022 graduates

LOGAN, Utah

Utah State University’s 6,588 graduates received degrees and certificates on April 29.

The ceremony included the following students from the Blanding campus.

• Chanel Bahe, associate in general studies.

• Euphemia Begay, associate in general studies.

• Andrea Benally, certificate for heavy equipment operator and commercial driver’s license.

• Treynae BooSilas, certificate for heavy equipment operator.

• Nikki Butler, associate in general studies.

• Amando Cody, certificate in construction technology & management.

• Lita Cowboy, associate in general studies.

• Kauldrinn Crank, associate in general studies.

• Alyssa Denny, associate in general studies.

• Benny Fatt, bachelor’s in technology systems.

• Fernando Francis, certificate for heavy equipment operator and commercial driver’s license.

• Kalvina Hanley, bachelor’s in integrated studies.

• Leman Harvey, certificate for commercial driver’s license.

• Adrian James, bachelor’s in technology systems.

• Dawnrae Jim, certificate for medical assistant.

• Mehki Nez, certificate for construction technology & management.

• Angel Parrish, associate in general studies.

• Dusty Parrish, certificate for construction technology & management.

• Shailyn Parrish, associate in general studies.

• Shikera Russell, associate in general studies.

• Faustine Saganey, two bachelor’s in kinesiology and health education and promotion.

• Charleston Salt, certificate for heavy equipment operator.

• Jacey Sayetsitty, certificate for construction technology & management.

• Alicia Skeets, certificate for commercial driver’s license.

• Joshua Smallcanyon, certificate for commercial driver’s license.

• Taniyah Staley, certificate for medical assistant.

• Hughston Sullivan, associate in general studies.

• Michelle Sullivan, associate in general studies.

• Nizhoni Whitehorse, bachelor’s in health education and promotion.

• Deeona Wilson, certificate for commercial driver’s license.

• Brenda Young, certificate for commercial driver’s license.

NM seeks feedback on draft ‘action plan’ response to Martinez-Yazzie lawsuit

SANTA FE — The Public Education Department is seeking public feedback on a draft that summarizes the state’s ongoing plan to change New Mexico’s education system in response to the Martinez-Yazzie lawsuit, according to a news release from the Public Education Department.

Under the direction of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the department created the 53-page “Discussion Draft Action Plan: Decisions about Martinez/Yazzie v. State of New Mexico.”

The draft outlines progress since she took office in 2019 and sets goals to recruit a diverse educator workforce and assure equity for each student group named in the lawsuit.

These groups are Native American students, English learners, economically disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities. These four groups make up 70% of New Mexico students.

“This administration is fully committed to giving every New Mexico child a world-class education,” Public Education Secretary Kurt Steinhaus said. “This draft document records three years of work getting us on course and sets specific targets for what remains to be done.

Public comments in writing can be submitted at draft.actionplan@state.nm.us through June 17.

Kim Lanoy-Sandoval, chair of the Indian Education Advisory Council, said, “The Indian Education Advisory Council looks forward to reviewing the action plan draft and collaborating with tribal leaders to provide NMPED with feedback to ensure that there are accountability measures in place as districts and charters work to address the full spectrum of Indigenous students’ needs.”

IAIA commencement ceremony on May 14

SANTA FE – The 2022 Institute of American Indian Arts commencement ceremony is on Saturday, May 14, at 10 a.m. (MST). A graduation powwow and luncheon will be held in the Dance Circle as part of the ceremony. The commencement is by invitation only and not open to the public. A live stream will be available on the IAIA website and IAIA’s official Facebook page.

The commencement speaker is W. Richard (Rick) West Jr., Cheyenne and Arapaho. He will also be awarded an honorary doctorate of humanities.