Guest Column: In the Indian way, some things just are

By Kenneth G. White Jr.

Often Indigenous people must “prove” who they are and why their values and beliefs are relevant in this so-called “dominant” society.

One’s thoughts and perceptions of what is must be “evidence based,” “valid,” “researched” and one must have a “proof of concept” to be accepted in professional and academic arenas.

No matter where you live in the world, Father Sun will rise this morning in the east and set this evening in the west. Nowadays, the societal and scientific commonplace response is “prove it.”

What has been lost in the imposition of colonialism is that in the Indian way some things just are. This universal sacred spiritual understanding of life honored and taught by Indigenous elders and ancestors is beyond the White man’s unending human need to question what is.

This sacred understanding has been practiced for centuries and is more relevant today than ever before for our own Indigenous health and well-being.

In the Indian way of life, there is no need to gather evidence, prove what is, research or convince others about what is true. Some things just are. Society has become so colonized and absorbed in the white man’s way of thinking and being that we have forgotten how our elders and ancestors lived in this world.

One major factor contributing to this difference in thinking is science versus spirituality. Most traditional elders and ancestors unconditionally accept that there is a Creator from the day they are born and thereafter.

With this acceptance, they build upon their core Indigenous wisdom by graciously accepting Creator and Mother Nature gifts, including their bloodline, clans, homeland, animals, plants, water, air, fire, food, the four seasons, and other day-to-day gifts from Creator as part of their life, existence and maturity.

Creator is unconditionally their physical, mental and spiritual foundation as they grow, learn and journey through life.

As the journey develops, this Indigenous wisdom grows into self-concept and self-care. An individual catches onto things that helps them in their daily life – their prayers, songs, ceremonies, family, values, beliefs and, most importantly, their personal relationship with Creator.

All of which were always there as God-given gifts at birth and were not to be questioned, but unconditionally accepted.

On the other hand, society in general, and science in particular questions if in fact there is a Creator. Furthermore, society and science do not consciously understand or seek Indigenous wisdom but question Creator’s existence and the substance and purpose of Mother Nature’s gifts.

This mindset produces a void and lack of Indigenous wisdom where the individual’s foundation is a mere unfulfilled question – do I have a physical, mental, and spiritual foundation? – rather than a statement of fact and unconditional acceptance of Creator and Mother Nature, as Indigenous elders and ancestors’ practice and believe.

As their journey develops there is no Indigenous wisdom and a lack of self-concept and self-care. The individual searches for things to help them in their daily life – they do not pray, have no songs, do not understand ceremonies, are distant from family, have confused values, beliefs and, most importantly, do not have a personal relationship with Creator.

All of which were always there as God-given gifts but, through the “dominate” society’s influence, were questioned and not accepted, contrary to our elders and ancestors’ practices and beliefs.

This contrast between questioning what is versus accepting what has been given to you as a God-given gift causes unnecessary trauma and conditions such as alcoholism, drug abuse, domestic violence, and suicide.

Do not let society cause you to ask, “Who am I?” and suffer these consequences. Rather, let your indigenousness, Warrior Spirit and Creator cause you to declare humbly and boldly, “This is who I am!” and be strong and healthy as an Indian person.

In the Indian way some things just are. In reality you are your own light. You define yourself, which is your bloodline and family history. Do not let colonialism dim your light by questioning who you are.

You are Indigenous. You are Diné. It is estimated there were more than 20 million Native people of this land prior to the invasion. The way of life at each tribe prevailed and was not questioned. Our language, helping and caring systems, ceremonies, songs, art and creativity, and family bond were intact and solid.

No questions asked, our way of life was celebrated because there was no European influence whatsoever. It was beautiful. It was a blessing from Creator. In the Indian way some things just are.

Our dear elders and ancestors want you to know this sacred teaching. Rather than question your identity, accept who you are. Rather than question your talents and skills, accept the God-given gifts you were blessed with from birth.

Rather than searching for or copying a false role model or lifestyle, accept your Indigenous way of life and yourself. Realize the elders and ancestors are your true role models and culturally imbedded substance and being.

Rather than having wacky politics negatively impact your life, let Creator take control and positively impact your Diné way of life to achieve your hopes and dreams personally and professionally.

Rather than using drugs or alcohol to erroneously create a fake perception or image of yourself, pray to Creator to realize yourself and give you strength to be free from addiction.

Rather than creating an on again off again modern-day personality, let your blood line of thousands of years of Indigenous identity vibrate through your heart and mind to substantively recognize who you really are – unique, powerful, filled with the Warrior Spirit, ready to address your issues, take on any challenge in life and succeed.

Of course, everyone believes differently and, respectfully, science does have a significant place and benefit in our lives. The difference is science is a manmade study, while spirituality is a God-given way of life.

Moreover, in a cultural context, recognizing that many of our brothers and sisters are in a cultural socio-economic survival mode through no fault of their own, take heart.

This sacred elder and ancestral teaching and understanding where spirituality has superseded science has been in the sacred Indian way of life for thousands of years. Some things just are in the Indian way, as validated in both the Bible and in Indigenous wisdom.

Proverbs 3:5-6 states, “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will set your path straight.”

Indigenous elders state, “To remember who you are, forget what society has tried to teach you to be.”

My dear brothers and sisters, remember who you are. No matter where you live in the world, accept Father Sun will rise this morning in the east and set in the west this evening.

Likewise, accept God is real. You are blessed with His gifts. You have Indigenous wisdom. You have the Warrior Spirit. You are from a sacred blood line of loving and powerful family, elders, and ancestors.

Accept it, rejoice in it, let this way of life be your inner peace, healing and strength. Pass this sacred universal teaching onto your children and grandchildren.

Most importantly, thank Creator for your identity, family, spirituality and life as a beautiful Indigenous Diné person. Yes, indeed, in the Indian way some things just are and will always be.

Kenneth G. White Jr. has a master’s in social work from Arizona State University. This column is dedicated to the memory of his father, Kenneth G. White Sr.