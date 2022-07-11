Poem: Green tennis shoes

By Kenneth G. White Jr.

Dedicated to the innocent victims of the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas, on May 27, 2022.

He shot her with an AR-15

a horrific mass murder scene

hundreds of automatic weapon shots in that Uvalde, Texas school

Mom and Dad identified their daughter only by her green tennis shoes

An assault rifle’s bullet travels 3,000 feet per second when fired

And explodes violently in the body

What if the victim was you

Not an innocent child with green tennis shoes

Get up and go to school

Never come home again

So sad but true

our baby girl with the green tennis shoes

Politicians bought by the NRA

Will not change gun laws no way

They will stand with the gun lobby win or lose

And conveniently forget about the life of the girl with the green tennis shoes

No conscience

No heart

Assault weapons over the lives of innocent children they choose

not a 10-year-old murder victim with green tennis shoes

Current laws make no sense

You have to be 21 to buy cigarettes or booze

But can buy a war weapon at 18

And kill 18 students, 2 teachers and the girl with the green tennis shoes

Total insanity in deep dark dungeons of society

The Big lie, insurrections, white supremacy, hate crimes, replacement theory

So what if a human life gone was briefly mentioned on the evening news

On with our racist agenda, not green tennis shoes

All ethnicities

It is not Republican vs. Democrat; it is not me against you

It is empathy, compassion, protection and love for humanity

Remembering the beautiful life of the girl with the green tennis shoes

Let us make a vow to ourselves and God Almighty

Let’s be honest and true

We need true change that values human life over guns

In memory of our baby girl with the green tennis shoes

Our dear Creator, Mother Earth, Father Sun

You have a conscience, you have a heart, you are the holy ones

hear my humble prayer from me to you

God bless and keep our dear angel with the green tennis shoes