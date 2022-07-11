Poem: Green tennis shoes
By Kenneth G. White Jr.
Dedicated to the innocent victims of the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School, Uvalde, Texas, on May 27, 2022.
He shot her with an AR-15
a horrific mass murder scene
hundreds of automatic weapon shots in that Uvalde, Texas school
Mom and Dad identified their daughter only by her green tennis shoes
An assault rifle’s bullet travels 3,000 feet per second when fired
And explodes violently in the body
What if the victim was you
Not an innocent child with green tennis shoes
Get up and go to school
Never come home again
So sad but true
our baby girl with the green tennis shoes
Politicians bought by the NRA
Will not change gun laws no way
They will stand with the gun lobby win or lose
And conveniently forget about the life of the girl with the green tennis shoes
No conscience
No heart
Assault weapons over the lives of innocent children they choose
not a 10-year-old murder victim with green tennis shoes
Current laws make no sense
You have to be 21 to buy cigarettes or booze
But can buy a war weapon at 18
And kill 18 students, 2 teachers and the girl with the green tennis shoes
Total insanity in deep dark dungeons of society
The Big lie, insurrections, white supremacy, hate crimes, replacement theory
So what if a human life gone was briefly mentioned on the evening news
On with our racist agenda, not green tennis shoes
All ethnicities
It is not Republican vs. Democrat; it is not me against you
It is empathy, compassion, protection and love for humanity
Remembering the beautiful life of the girl with the green tennis shoes
Let us make a vow to ourselves and God Almighty
Let’s be honest and true
We need true change that values human life over guns
In memory of our baby girl with the green tennis shoes
Our dear Creator, Mother Earth, Father Sun
You have a conscience, you have a heart, you are the holy ones
hear my humble prayer from me to you
God bless and keep our dear angel with the green tennis shoes