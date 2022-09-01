Letters | A waste of funds recounting votes

The Navajo Nation presidential race recount is going to cost the Navajo Nation $168,000 in a span of five days to completion.

The recount is going to cost more money than searching for missing Diné relatives.

Three days of searching for a missing person on the Navajo Nation is estimated to cost $30,000, or $5,000 for each additional day.

I volunteered as a foot searcher for our missing Diné elder, Ella Mae Begay, of Sweetwater, Arizona, in June 2021.

I believe $168,000 is a waste of funds and resources to be spent on recounting the Navajo Nation’s presidential primary election.

The three presidential candidates – Ethel Branch, Emily Ellison and Dr. Roseanna Jumbo-Fitch – need to concede to the two presidential candidates who came up on top of the election.

The Navajo Nation has been operating on outdated equipment since the 1970s and 1980s. So why does it matter that the voting machines are not the updated version?

The Navajo Nation needs to spend their resources on where it matters. Utilize the $168,000 on assisting families in searching for our Diné missing relatives, not on recounting votes.

Michael J. Roy

Gadiiahi, N.M.