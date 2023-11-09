Letters | Sen. Sinema’s visit was appreciated

Sen. Sinema’s visit was appreciated

Editor,

I was happy to read in the Navajo Times that Senator Sinema visited the NGWSP about the infrastructure bill and how it will help bring fresh water to the reservation. This is beyond good news.

I hope, however, that Senator Sinema and Congress will keep working to make Arizona better for us all. I was also concerned to read that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) was considering a plethora of new rules and regulations, many that would affect the businesses and citizens of our great state.

Particularly, they are targeting some of the chemicals used in the manufacturing of everything from semiconductors to electric vehicles. These are important industries in our state, and they employ a lot of workers. Congress needs to let the EPA know they need to consider all the details when setting new rules and regulations.

Sadly, the proposed regulations very well may hamper efforts to improve the environment by reducing our dependence on petroleum and other fossil fuels.

Pat Kane

Saint Michaels, Ariz.

P.S. Good article about “Navajo coal going to Navajo homes.” I hope anyone eligible for coal uses it!

Flagstaff needs a new hospital to accommodate local patients

Editor,

Northern Arizona Healthcare is disappointed that Flagstaff voters did not support Prop. 480, which would have changed the zoning on the property we own near I-17 and I-40. NAH cannot build a new hospital there without the zoning change, and NAH also cannot continue to renovate Flagstaff Medical Center.

To keep our commitment to Flagstaff and the region to provide a modern healthcare facility capable of serving our community, we are evaluating alternative locations for a new hospital. It is imperative that we expand, as FMC already is out of space for adult patients many days, which leads to long wait times in the Emergency Department and local patients being transported to Phoenix hospitals.

Lauren Silverstein, senior public relations specialist

Northern Arizona Healthcare

Flagstaff

Patron grateful for the kindness of two ‘Rez Angels’

Editor,

About a week ago, I was traveling through Burnside when my “Tire Pressure Monitor” engaged. After pulling into the Lowes’ parking lot, I attempted to fix the issue with a portable air compressor. It was bitterly cold outside, and I was inappropriately dressed for the elements, so I spent my time jumping back and forth into the vehicle to stay warm as my tire filled with air.

After the dash light went off, I decided to backtrack to the Chevron gas station to fill up in case I got stranded later on. As I was pumping gas into my tank, I noticed that my tire had gone flat, really flat, so I had no choice but to change the tire.

Being reluctant to do so, I tried a can of Fix-It-Flat, but to no avail. So, I eventually emptied my trunk of its contents, and pulled out the spare with its accommodating jack.

In the past decade and a half, I have driven back and forth to the Navajo Nation clocking up about 239,000 miles, and never, ever did I get a puncture. Needless to say, I was out of practice regarding tire changing, and as I struggled with the flimsy jack, I figured that I would be in for a long night in the freezing cold.

Miraculously, two Rez Angels came along and inquired as to what had happened and asked if I needed help. They were a mother and daughter team, and they just jumped right in and helped me without question. Needless to say, I was floored by their kindness and genuine empathy, and have been moved by this encounter ever since.

Lots of people passed by during my initial struggle, but Margaret Tsosie and her daughter Kristen from Chinle decided to be the ones to make a difference, and for that, I will be eternally grateful.

I was cold, tired, and hungry having driven up to the Reservation from Phoenix without stopping, and understandably in a tizzy at the time. It was only in the aftermath of it all when I was getting my tire repaired, did I realize the magnitude of the ladies’ undertaking and the difference it made to me.

Unfortunately, we never swapped numbers (although I should have), so I thought that the best way to communicate my gratitude would be in this medium, in hope that someone who knows Margaret and Kristen would see this and relay my heartfelt thanks for going the extra mile for a total stranger, and perhaps…if interested…contact me so as to stay in touch.

I’m a firm believer that anyone who does a good deed should be acknowledged, and I am grateful that the Navajo Times is providing this platform.

Once again, thanks to the two ‘Angels’ who came along at the right time. Ahxéhee’.

Enda Cunnane

Many Farms, Ariz.

Parade committee needs to remember special needs

Editor,

I wish to express my thoughts as an advocate for the Special Needs population.

I was very impressed by the greeting and acknowledgement we got from the president and delegates when St. Michaels Association for Special Education requested assistance for the program. We were all overwhelmed at the consideration the delegates had for our consumers. We were very grateful and pleased. Thank you!

Come to the Window Rock Fair! I believe our consumers were overlooked, abused, and discriminated against by the parade committee. Who will speak for this population?

They were placed at the end of the line in the hot sun and had a miserable time. Why are we less important than others?

I want to say, in the future, whatever the event, programs need to consider the condition of various populations, especially the special needs.

I would strongly suggest you all visit our capital and experience welcome, happiness, value, politeness, and equality from our leaders and the president.

AnnaBeth Nez

Newcomb, N.M.