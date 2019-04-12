Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run accident

WINDOW ROCK

An arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving an unidentified Native American woman late Thursday night in downtown Gallup.

According to Capt. Marinda Spencer with the Gallup Police Department, Robert Dixon, 32, from Church Rock, New Mexico, was arrested for homicide by motor vehicle, aggravated driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor and duty to give information and render aid.

The investigation led them to his vehicle, which they found parked at Sports Page Bar.

Spencer said police arrested Dixon “on site.”

Dixon is accused of allegedly hitting the woman with his vehicle on Junker Bridge in downtown Gallup and leaving the scene.

Gallup police officers, responding to a “person down and out” call, found the woman in the roadway. Emergency medical personnel were called. Spencer said the woman died at the hospital.

Dixon was booked into the McKinley Adult Detention Center. Spencer added the victim’s family had not yet been notified.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.


