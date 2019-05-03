Man drowns at Tsaile Lake

WINDOW ROCK

A day of fishing at Tsaile Lake turned tragic on Thursday afternoon.

According to Navajo Police, around 3:15 p.m. they received reports that a canoe had capsized with two adults males in it.

The men were reportedly found holding onto the boat yelling for help, police said.

Police from the Chinle District arrived and began rescue efforts and managed to save one of the men. The other, police said, could not be located. Divers made attempts to locate him, but were unsuccessful.

The survivor was flown to Flagstaff for treatment.

Recovery efforts to find the missing person will be conducted by New Mexico State Police divers, police said.

They added the men were not wearing life vests when their boat capsized.

Police have not released their identities and continue to investigate the accident.


