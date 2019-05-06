‘Person of interest’ in custody for online threat against Gallup High

GALLUP

After an extensive search, Gallup police say they have a “person of interest” in their custody.

An alleged school threat made by a McKinley County School District employee had the Gallup Police Department on the hunt on Monday afternoon. The McKinley County Metro Dispatch Center had received a call of an online threat to Gallup High.

According to Gallup police, a call from a person saying an employee of the school district posted an online message that they were going to be “shooting up Gallup High School.” The threat prompted Gallup police and other law enforcement agencies to begin searching for the employee.

Police said the FBI would be interviewing the person.

Police did not release a name of the employee. They added that charges against the person were pending on the ongoing investigation.

Parents were notified of the incident by 3:23 p.m.


