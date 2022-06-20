Officer-involved shooting in Sanders

WINDOW ROCK

A shooting involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper left one person dead late Saturday night in Sanders, Arizona.

According to the department’s spokesman, Capt. Paul Etnire, the shooting occurred at about 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 191 and East Sun Lane, which is near the Speedway convenience store in Sanders.

The identity of the suspect, who was shot and killed, was not released. There are no other suspects, Etnire added.

No other law enforcement officers, including the police officer involved in the shooting, were injured, Etnire said in an email.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Etnire said. “There is no further information available at this time.”

It is not known if Navajo Police assisted the Arizona DPS trooper.