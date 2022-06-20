Select Page

Officer-involved shooting in Sanders

Donovan Quintero

Posted by | Jun 20, 2022 | |

WINDOW ROCK

A shooting involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper left one person dead late Saturday night in Sanders, Arizona.

According to the department’s spokesman, Capt. Paul Etnire, the shooting occurred at about 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 191 and East Sun Lane, which is near the Speedway convenience store in Sanders.

The identity of the suspect, who was shot and killed, was not released. There are no other suspects, Etnire added.

No other law enforcement officers, including the police officer involved in the shooting, were injured, Etnire said in an email.

“The investigation is ongoing,” Etnire said. “There is no further information available at this time.”

It is not known if Navajo Police assisted the Arizona DPS trooper.

Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

