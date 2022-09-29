Police Blotter | Deputy seizes fentanyl, methamphetamine on I-40

HOLBROOK

On Sept. 17, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 at mile marker 292 near the Holbrook area for civil traffic violations.

Luis Manuel Perez-Fabian, 28, of Phoenix, and Amando Madrano, 34, of Mexico, were arrested and booked into Navajo County Jail for numerous drug charges. They are both currently being held on a $200,000.00 cash-only bond.

During the traffic stop, a search revealed approximately 15.5 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly 12,000 blue M30 fentanyl pills.

The estimated street value for narcotics (fentanyl pills) and dangerous drugs (methamphetamine) is more than $640,000.

Deputies seize more than 16 pounds of fentanyl powder

HOLBROOK – On Aug. 31, the Navajo County Criminal Interdiction Unit conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 40 near the Winslow area.

Deputies discovered more than 16 pounds of fentanyl power with an estimated street value of $661,000.

Two people were arrested: Lorenzo Antonio Romero Lopez, 33, and Veronica Layva Montes, 27, both of Phoenix.

They were booked into Navajo County Jail for two counts of child abuse and transportation and possession of narcotics for sale.

The narcotics were located under two young children’s car seats. The children were turned over to the Arizona Department of Child Services.

Sheriff David Clouse said, “Seeing these parents trafficking this poison in our communities with their children in the vehicle is abhorrent.”

FBI ID’s shooting victim

PHOENIX – The FBI has identified the individual who died on Wednesday, Sept. 14, in Flagstaff during a shooting involving deputy U.S. Marshals.

Michael John De Ubl, 25, was identified as the subject engaged with the deputies attempting to arrest him.

De Ubl has lived in various states and cities, most recently in the Flagstaff area.

Life-saving measures were attempted; however, De Ubl was pronounced deceased at the scene. No law enforcement officers or civilians were hurt during the incident.

The FBI’s investigation into the shooting continues, and no other information is available now.

Shooting incident at Petrified Forest National Park

PETRIFIED FOREST NATIONAL PARK – The National Park Service and law enforcement agencies are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the park on Sept. 20.

While driving in a remote area of the park, a bullet from a gunshot struck an unmarked National Park Service vehicle carrying two employees. No one was injured in the shooting.

The Blue Mesa Loop Road and all trails into the Blue Mesa area within Petrified Forest National Park are closed until further notice to allow law enforcement uninterrupted access to the scene.

The main park road remains open during regular business hours.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No suspects have been identified at this time.