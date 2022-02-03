Police Blotter | Fatal motorcycle crash on I-25

BERNALILLO

On Jan. 31, at around 12:12 a.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash on Interstate 25 at about milepost 237, near Bernalillo.

The initial investigation indicated that a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by Connor Keetso, 23, of Placitas, New Mexico, was traveling north on Interstate 25.

For unknown reasons, the motorcycle crashed, and Keetso was ejected.

Keetso, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Alcohol use is unknown. This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.

BIA-tribal police operation grabs 123 pounds of narcotics

MOAPA, Nev. – The Bureau of Indian Affairs Division of Drug Enforcement, with the help of the Moapa River Tribal Police Department and federal and state partners, conducted a highway roadblock along Interstate 15 northeast of Las Vegas.

The four-day operation resulted in over 123 pounds of narcotics seized with a street value of nearly $2.8 million.

The following seizures were made during the operation between Jan. 13 to 17:

Cocaine – 41.53 pounds with a street value of $1.8 million.

Methamphetamine – .13 pounds with a street value of $6,000.

Heroin – 9.35 pounds with a street value of $619,300.

Fentanyl – 1.4 pounds with a street value of $92,800.

Marijuana – 69.62 pounds with a street value of $267,700.

New Mexico State Police honor fallen officer

DEMING, N.M. – A private ceremony to rededicate a corridor of Interstate 10, the “New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott Memorial Corridor,” will be held on Friday, Feb. 4.

Friday marks the first anniversary of the shooting that killed Jarrott.

In July of 2021, the New Mexico State Transportation Commission unanimously voted to officially name Interstate 10 from milepost 84.8 to 103.1 in Luna County the “New Mexico State Police Officer Darian Jarrott Memorial Corridor.”

Jarrott’s name will also grace the New Mexico State Police District 12 office in Deming, remembering his sacrifice.

“Officer Darian Jarrott is a true hero and stood for everything right in our community,” said Tim Johnson, chief of the New Mexico State Police. “His name and his selfless service will forever be memorialized along Interstate 10 and our district office.”