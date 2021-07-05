Select Page

Shooting spree leaves one dead

Donovan Quintero

Posted by | Jul 5, 2021 | |

WINDOW ROCK

An alleged shooting spree on U.S. Highway 550 in Counselor, New Mexico, has left one person dead.

According to Navajo Police radio transmissions in Crownpoint, the suspect or suspects allegedly began randomly shooting at people. The shootings occurred sometime around midnight on Wednesday (June 30).

Delegate Mark Freeland said the shootings were gang related and New Mexico State Police apprehended a shooting suspect, who is a Navajo.

New Mexico State Police spokesperson Dusty Francisco would not confirm if state police arrested a shooting suspect but did state in an email that state police assisted Navajo Police and the FBI.

It is not known if anyone else was shot during the shooting spree.

The FBI and Navajo police are investigating the incident.

Rate:

About The Author

Donovan Quintero

"Dii, Diné bi Naaltsoos wolyéhíígíí, ninaaltsoos át'é. Nihi cheii dóó nihi másání ádaaní: Nihi Diné Bizaad bił ninhi't'eelyá áádóó t'áá háadida nihizaad nihił ch'aawóle'lágo. Nihi bee haz'áanii at'é, nihisin at'é, nihi hózhǫ́ǫ́jí at'é, nihi 'ach'ą́ą́h naagééh at'é. Dilkǫǫho saad bee yájíłti', k'ídahoneezláo saad bee yájíłti', ą́ą́ chánahgo saad bee yájíłti', diits'a'go saad bee yájíłti', nabik'íyájíłti' baa yájíłti', bich'į' yájíłti', hach'į' yándaałti', diné k'ehgo bik'izhdiitįįh. This is the belief I do my best to follow when I am writing Diné-related stories and photographing our events, games and news. Ahxéhee', shik'éí dóó shidine'é." - Donovan Quintero is an award-winning Diné journalist, who is based in Window Rock, Arizona. He can be contacted at dq@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

70°
Mostly Cloudy
60% humidity
wind: 5mph WNW
H 92 • L 56

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT