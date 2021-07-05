Shooting spree leaves one dead

WINDOW ROCK

An alleged shooting spree on U.S. Highway 550 in Counselor, New Mexico, has left one person dead.

According to Navajo Police radio transmissions in Crownpoint, the suspect or suspects allegedly began randomly shooting at people. The shootings occurred sometime around midnight on Wednesday (June 30).

Delegate Mark Freeland said the shootings were gang related and New Mexico State Police apprehended a shooting suspect, who is a Navajo.

New Mexico State Police spokesperson Dusty Francisco would not confirm if state police arrested a shooting suspect but did state in an email that state police assisted Navajo Police and the FBI.

It is not known if anyone else was shot during the shooting spree.

The FBI and Navajo police are investigating the incident.