Capital Briefs | ‘Uncontrolled spread’ at 85 chapters

WINDOW ROCK

Based on the number of cases from Jan. 14 to Jan. 27, the Navajo Department of Health issued a health advisory notice to 85 chapters warning of the uncontrolled spread of COVID-19.

These chapters include Aneth, Baca/Prewitt, Beclabito, Bird Springs, Black Mesa, Bread Springs, Cameron, Casamero Lake, Chichiltah, Chinle, Church Rock, Counselor, Cove, Coyote Canyon,

Crownpoint, Dennehotso, Dilkon, Forest Lake, Ganado, Hard Rock, Hogback, Houck, Indian Wells, Inscription House, Iyanbito, Jeddito, Kaibito, Kayenta, Klagetoh, Leupp, Littlewater, Low Mountain, Lukachukai, Lupton, Manuelito, Many Farms, Mariano Lake,

Mexican Water, Nageezi, Nahodishgish, Naschitti, Navajo Mountain, Nazlini Nenahnezad, Newcomb Oaksprings, Ojo Encino, Oljato Pinedale, Pinon, Pueblo Pintado, Ramah, Red Mesa, Red Valley Rock Point, Rock Springs, Rough Rock, Round Rock, Sanostee,

Sheepsprings, Shiprock, Shonto, Smith Lake, St. Michaels, Standing Rock, Steamboat, Sweetwater, Tachee/Blue Gap, Teecnospos, Teesto, Thoreau, To’hajiilee, Tohatchi, Tonalea, Tsaile/Wheatfields, Tsayatoh, Tselani/Cottonwood, Tuba City,

Twin Lakes, Two Grey Hills, Upper Fruitland, Whippoorwill, White Cone and White Horse Lake.

RDC meets virtually with U.S. DOT’s Teller

WINDOW ROCK – On Monday, members of the Resources and Development Committee and Vice President Myron Lizer had a virtual roundtable with Arlando Teller, deputy assistant secretary with the U.S. Department of Transportation, and discussed road projects and funding.

Teller, who is Diné, said, “We look forward to working with the Navajo Nation to ensure roads are upgraded and new infrastructure projects create good jobs. Our tribal partners are a top priority for the Biden administration and the infrastructure bill is a reflection of this.”

In November, President Joe Biden signed into law the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that delivers $550 billion in new federal investments across the country.

The roundtable included RDC Chairman Rickie Nez, Vice Chairman Thomas Walker Jr., Delegate Mark Freeland, Delegate Kee Allen Begay Jr., Delegate Herman Daniels Jr. and Division of Transportation Director Garrett Silversmith.

Begay recently met with Secretary Pete Buttigiege during his visit at Mesa Community College.

Begay said, “This pandemic has shown us the importance of our roads that are traveled daily by hundreds of Navajo families that need groceries, fire wood, and other essential items. We will hold the federal agencies accountable to ensure they meet their trust responsibility to Indian Country.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation reported that $270 million will be used to improve BIA roads and bridges, and more than $150 million to be invested into high priority projects in the next five years.

Council hosts quarterly recognition ceremony

WINDOW ROCK – Last week, the Navajo Nation Council hosted its quarterly recognition ceremony honoring student leader Kendrick Begay Jr., community advocate Glenda Tsosie-Wheeler, Arizona Superintendent of the Year Quincy Natay, and Navajo language students from Page High.

“Every quarter the Navajo Nation Council convenes in the people’s house to discuss and pass legislation that will have an impact on our future,” said Seth Damon, speaker of the Council. “This session, we came together to recognize some outstanding Navajo citizens who are making a difference in the classroom, our schools, and the communities they serve.”

Begay is in his junior year at Valley High in Sanders and was recognized by Delegate Raymond Smith Jr. for placing third in a statewide Arizona essay contest.

He was honored for his leadership during a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration breakfast hosted by Arizona State University.

“Kendrick is an outstanding student and a respectable young man who cares deeply about his community and family,” Smith said. “The essay he wrote was focused on what leadership meant to him as a youth and he did well as the only Native American in the whole state to be selected.”

Smith recognized his mother, Shavone Begay.

Tsosie-Wheeler is a community leader who has been volunteering the last two years as a frontline worker fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Delegate Vince James offered recognition of her hard work volunteering to bring food donations, isolation care packages, and personal protective equipment to rural areas of northern Arizona.

“Glenda is respected in the communities I represent for her leadership and service to our elderly and most vulnerable families,” James said.

Last year, the Arizona School Administrators named Quincy Natay as the 2021 Arizona Superintendent of the Year. Serving the Chinle Unified School District since 2013, Delegate Kee Allen Begay Jr. recognized his long record of service.

“Superintendent Natay is in his 9th year leading the Chinle School District with an outstanding record of increasing the academic achievement of students and involving the community with schools,” Begay said.

“As the 2022 Arizona candidate for National Superintendent of the Year, he is one of the four national finalists nominated for this prestigious award,” he said.

Several Page High students were recognized for their proficiency in the Diné language by Health, Education, and Human Services Committee Chairman Daniel Tso and Delegate Paul Begay.

“These young leaders make us proud to be Diné and we appreciate them for sharing four blessing way songs during the winter session,” Begay said. “Through their prayers, the Council was able to work together to make historic legislative decisions for the Navajo people.”

White House council hosts tribal leaders

WINDOW ROCK – On Monday, President Jonathan Nez joined the White House Council on Native American Affairs in a virtual session.

The meeting gave tribal leaders a chance to speak on the policies of the Biden-Harris administration. A second part of the session focused on missing persons in tribal communities.

The White House Council is co-chaired by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and White House Domestic Policy Advisor Ambassador Susan Rice. Other members include the heads of federal departments, agencies and offices.

The White House Council on Native American Affairs will continue to host sessions with tribal leaders three times a year, in addition to the annual White House Tribal Nation Summit.

Nez said, “Tribal nations have a seat at the table with the Biden-Harris administration. Today’s engagement session is another step in the right direction to having our voices heard by the White House and federal agencies on key issues related to the Infrastructure Law that was signed by President Biden and missing persons issues as they relate to the executive order issued by the White House last November.

“We have to continue working together and keeping the lines of communication open in order to keep this momentum going to help our tribal communities,” Nez said.

New hires, consultation cited in Interior’s NAGPRA effort

WASHINGTON — For the first time in the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act’s 31-year history, the National Park Service has hired a full-time investigator to enhance oversight and museum compliance with the law.

The Department of the Interior also recently completed consultation with 71 tribes on improvements to NAGPRA regulations.

Together, these efforts underline Interior’s commitment to facilitate and ensure respectful disposition and repatriation under the act.

Bryan Newland, assistant secretary for Indian affairs, said, “Changes to the NAGPRA regulations are on the way and long overdue.”

Chuck Sams, director of NPS, said, “Repatriation is a sacred responsibility for many Native Americans. We hope our efforts to streamline the requirements of NAGPRA and invest in additional staff will lead to more instances of proper repatriation and reburial of Indigenous ancestors and cultural items.”

In his new role as the civil penalties investigator, David Barland-Liles will explore allegations of museums failing to comply with the requirements of NAGPRA, present findings to the secretary of Interior, serve as a witness in legal proceedings as necessary, support the enforcement actions of proper authorities, and provide technical assistance to institutions and federal, state and tribal agencies on how to comply with NAGPRA.

The Department will publish a notice of proposed rulemaking for public comment in the coming months.

Blackwater-Nygren endorses Torres

PHOENIX – Ginger Sykes Torres, who announced her candidacy for Congressional District 1 last week, was endorsed by state Rep. Jasmine Blackwater-Nygren on Monday.

Blackwater-Nygren said, “I support Ginger for her dedication to public service. She is hardworking and compassionate. I am confident she will stand up for Arizona and our values in Congressional District 1.

“Let’s put our first Navajo woman in Congress,” she said. “Join our movement!”

Torres said, “I am beyond humbled to receive this endorsement from Rep. Blackwater-Nygren, who dedicates herself to serve all Arizonans, including Native Americans.

“She is a champion for students and rural communities throughout our state,” she said. “She is a leader I greatly admire, and I appreciate her support. Ahxéhee’ Rep. Blackwater-Nygren.”