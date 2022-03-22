Capital Briefs | ‘Uncontrolled spread’ of virus warning issued to 11 chapters

The Navajo Department of Health has issued a health advisory notice to 11 of the 110 chapters warning of the uncontrolled spread of the virus.

These chapters are Bread Springs, Crownpoint, Kayenta, Low Mountain, Many Farms, Naschitti, Newcomb, Rock Springs, Rough Rock, Round Rock and Thoreau.

The president’s office said the numbers of new cases remain very low compared to recent months but the mask mandate will continue on the Navajo Nation because it is effective in reducing the spread of the virus in public places.

Leaders huddle with NM on hydrogen initiative

WINDOW ROCK – Resources and Development Committee Chairman Rickie Nez, President Jonathan Nez and leaders from the Jicarilla Apache Nation joined New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and state leaders for a roundtable meeting March 10 to discuss expanding the New Mexico hydrogen economy.

The governor signed an executive order establishing the Clean Hydrogen Development Initiative.

Last November, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, allocating $8 billion to establish four national clean hydrogen hubs in the United States by 2026.

In February, a memorandum of understanding was signed between New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming to compete jointly for a portion of this funding.

Rickie Nez said, “The 27,000 square miles of the Navajo Nation sits at the intersection of hydrogen development for the Four Corners region, where all states share an interest in making the Southwest a clean energy hub.

“The Navajo people support a future for solar, wind, helium and hydrogen that will create thousands of jobs and bring new revenue into the Navajo economy,” he said.

Moment of silence for pandemic victims

SANTA FE – New Mexico’s top health official observed a moment of silence March 11 in remembrance of the 7,050 people who have died in the state since the pandemic began.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase marked the two-year anniversary of New Mexico’s first confirmed COVID-19 infections during a virtual briefing with reporters, noting that new infections and hospitalizations have dropped dramatically in recent weeks.

Still, he said COVID-19 is a serious disease and the state is making plans to ensure it will be prepared in the event of another surge caused by a new variant. He described it as a “constant state of readiness.”

“We don’t know what’s going to happen next. We don’t know what to expect for sure but we are getting ready,” Scrase said, pointing to the experience the world had more than a century ago with the influenza pandemic. “You don’t know that it’s over until it’s really over.”

It was March 11, 2020, when Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham declared a public health emergency and ordered most state employees to start working from home.

She also urged people to avoid traveling or gatherings to slow the spread of the virus.

Tuba City cancer center receives $8M from Biden bill

WINDOW ROCK – Included in the $1.5 trillion spending bill, signed into law on March 11 by President Joe Biden, which funds the federal government for the remainder of FY 2022, is $8 million for Tuba City Regional Health Care Corp. to develop long-term care and nursing services.

The money also supports the cancer treatment center at the Tuba City hospital.

President Jonathan Nez on Monday said, “This historic funding allocation is the very first federal investment in tribal based cancer care. We had the honor of joining First Lady Jill Biden for a visit to the cancer treatment center and now we are pleased to support the Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to reignite the cancer moonshot mission to end cancer.”

In 2019, Nez welcomed Jill Biden on a visit to Tuba City to see the first cancer treatment center in Indian Country.

Also included in the FY22 appropriations package is the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which was enacted in 1994 to support survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

The act extends tribal jurisdiction over non-Native perpetrators of sexual violence, gives tribes authority to prosecute non-Natives who assault law enforcement personnel and requires non-Natives to exhaust tribal court remedies before appealing to federal court.

Calling it one of the biggest victories for Indian Country in the funding package, Nez said the act ensures that survivors in the Navajo Nation receive the resources they need.

NM governor signs budget, capital outlay funds for chapters

SANTA FE – New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a $1 billion annual budget expansion for state government into law on March 9 to shore up spending on public education, health care and infrastructure while boosting salaries for bureaucrats, state police and public school educators.

The $8.5 billion general fund budget boosts spending by 14% for the fiscal year starting July 1, with pay increases ranging from a $15 minimum hourly wage for public employees in state government and schools to 16% salary hikes for state police.

The bill funds a 7% raise for all school workers and employees at most state agencies, and many school teachers and counselors will get higher raises because of increased minimum salaries at various career stages.

At the same time, the governor vetoed a separate $50 million wish-list from legislators for small projects, ranging from a hay bailer to money for a youth symphony and debate programs, arguing that the bill circumvented a standard vetting process and could lead to waste.

And separately, Lujan Grisham’s approval of Senate Bill 212 sends $14.8 million in Capital Outlay Funds to chapters in the state of New Mexico. The funds were approved by the New Mexico State Senate and the House of Representatives in February.

President Jonathan Nez said, “We are very grateful that our voices were heard and that the governor did not veto any of the funding for the Navajo Nation.

“I also thank the members of the Navajo Nation Council and all of the chapter officials for their advocacy on behalf of the communities they represent,” he said.