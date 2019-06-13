Chaos at Tate’s: Customers try to retrieve vehicles, find keys

Chaos at Tate’s: Customers try to retrieve vehicles, find keys

Navajo Times | Pauly Denetclaw
Customers wait while a Tate’s Auto representative tries to locate the keys to their vehicles on Monday. Most couldn’t find them.

GALLUP

Tate’s Auto in Gallup looked apocalyptic on Monday morning when it opened its doors for the first time since the business filed for bankruptcy and abruptly closed down in April.

Sitting among the dust and grime in the building was 75-year-old Lou Milburn, who was waiting for the Tate’s representatives to help find the keys to her truck.

The Gallup location opened briefly to let people collect their vehicles.

“They were supposed to work on my truck,” Milburn, who is from Ramah, said. “I left it here and then the next day it closed. So they didn’t work on it and now they can’t find my keys. I had to ask my son to bring a flatbed to load it up.”

When the business closed, the vehicles customers had brought in for maintenance were just left on the property. Customers have been unable to collect their vehicles for the past eight weeks.


Pauly Denetclaw

Pauly Denetclaw is Meadow People born for Towering House People. She was raised in Manuelito and Naschitti, New Mexico. She was the co-recipient of the Native American Journalist Association's 2016 Richard LaCourse Award for Investigative Reporting. Denetclaw is currently finishing her degree in multimedia journalism from the University of New Mexico - Main. Denetclaw covers a range of topics including genetic research, education, health, social justice issues and small businesses. She loves coffee, writing and being with her family. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram. Her handle is @pdineclah

