Chaos at Tate’s: Customers try to retrieve vehicles, find keys

GALLUP

Tate’s Auto in Gallup looked apocalyptic on Monday morning when it opened its doors for the first time since the business filed for bankruptcy and abruptly closed down in April.

Sitting among the dust and grime in the building was 75-year-old Lou Milburn, who was waiting for the Tate’s representatives to help find the keys to her truck.

The Gallup location opened briefly to let people collect their vehicles.

“They were supposed to work on my truck,” Milburn, who is from Ramah, said. “I left it here and then the next day it closed. So they didn’t work on it and now they can’t find my keys. I had to ask my son to bring a flatbed to load it up.”

When the business closed, the vehicles customers had brought in for maintenance were just left on the property. Customers have been unable to collect their vehicles for the past eight weeks.