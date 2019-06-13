Could new mapping tool solve rural addressing problem?

Posted by | Jun 13, 2019 | |

TSAILE, Ariz.

As volunteers with the Rural Utah Project were canvassing the Navajo portion of San Juan County, Utah, last year to get people registered to vote in the wake of court-ordered redistricting, they couldn’t even find some of the houses.

“We realized the big problem,” said Drew Cooper, a supervisor for RUP. “No one had a physical address.”

Of course, this is not a new problem on the Navajo Nation. And while everyone has a story of an ambulance driving around trying to find a house or packages being mis-delivered, the lack of a physical address can be used — and was — to disenfranchise voters, Cooper told a crowd of about 50 at the Navajo Voters Coalition’s 2019 Summit here Saturday.

Voters, including candidate Willie Grayeyes, were told they didn’t live in the county, and at least 200 voters, according to Cooper, were registered in the wrong school board precinct, which would have disqualified their votes.


 To read the full article, pick up your copy of the Navajo Times at your nearest newsstand Thursday mornings!

Are you a digital subscriber? Read the most recent three weeks of stories by logging in to your online account.

  Find newsstand locations at this link.

Or, subscribe via mail or online here.



Rate:

About The Author

Cindy Yurth

Cindy Yurth is the Tséyi' Bureau reporter, covering the Central Agency of the Navajo Nation. Her other beats include agriculture and Arizona state politics. She holds a bachelor’s degree in technical journalism from Colorado State University with a cognate in geology. She has been in the news business since 1980 and with the Navajo Times since 2005, and is the author of “Exploring the Navajo Nation Chapter by Chapter.” She can be reached at cyurth@navajotimes.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather & Roads

Window Rock Weather

Fair

63.0 F (17.2 C)
Dewpoint: 28.9 F (-1.7 C)
Humidity: 28%
Wind: East at 3.5 MPH (3 KT)
Pressure: 30.14

More weather »


ADVERTISEMENT



ADVERTISEMENT



From the Wires

Oklahoma base set for migrant site was WWII internment camp

Trail between Little Rock, Hot Springs proposed for 2022

FBI: Remains found on Spirit Lake Reservation identified

Man killed, another injured in Glacier park rollover crash

Arizona Snowbowl outlines plans for expanding services

Yakima County coroner releases name of 5th shooting victim

Man arrested in Albuquerque killing of Native American woman

Montana's Missing Indigenous Persons Task Force meets

Man sentenced for driving drunk, killing 2 Warm Springs men

$1.6B pipeline proposed to move North Dakota crude oil

Records: 2 men took child hostage after reservation killings

1

Delegation seeks settlement of Dakota Access protest costs

Oglala, Cheyenne River tribes to operate most of hospital

Wyoming judge pleads not guilty to federal drug charges

2 charged in connection with 5 deaths on Yakama reservation

After all who were there are gone, what happens to history?

All 4 suspects arrested in 5 killings near White Swan

5 reported dead after shootings on Yakama Reservation

Trade posts in Four Corners fight to stay open amid changes