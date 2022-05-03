Council amends law, dog attacks criminalized

WINDOW ROCK

The Animal Control Program said the Nation currently lacks an effective program and adequate animal shelters and due to this vicious dog attacks are an ongoing problem.

Some relief may be on the way since the Navajo Nation Council approved amendments made to Title 17, which specifies dog and other animal attacks as a criminal nuisance and establishes criminal penalties for attacks.

President Jonathan Nez has 10 days upon certification of the resolution by the legislative branch to either veto or sign the bill into law.

The legislation (No. 0002-22) was introduced early this year by sponsor Delegate Eugene Tso after similar legislation failed last year after Nez vetoed the resolution due to the lack of input from public safety, animal control and natural resources.

If the bill is approved by Nez, it will result in the criminalization of any person who allows their dog or other animal to run at large either knowingly or negligently and which poses a risk to safety, health or well-being of any person or the general public.

The amendments also criminalize attacks which result in physical or mental injury and/or death.

The penalties include between 30 to 365 days in jail and/or ordered to pay a fine between $1,000 to $5,000.

If the victim has any costs due to physical or mental injury and/or death, the convicted shall pay restitution to cover the costs.

Kevin Gleason, manager of the Animal Control Program, said currently the number of stray dogs around the Nation may be up to half a million.

The program said 3,000 people per year are treated for attacks and bites.

Title 17 is currently a civil code and if the amendments are approved it will become a criminal code.

The code states that Navajo Nation law does not provide any criminal penalties that would deter people from keeping vicious dogs or other dangerous animals.

“Therefore, an amendment to the Navajo Nation Criminal Code is needed to protect the public and to ensure that no one is ever again mauled to death or severely injured by a vicious dog, or other dangerous animal, that is running at large on the Navajo Nation,” the legislation states.