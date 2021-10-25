Council to request hearing on uranium mining

WINDOW ROCK

Navajo Nation Council on Wednesday approved a decision to request a congressional hearing regarding the U.S.’s approval of uranium mining within the Nation on the final day of fall session.

Council will request the hearing to be held within the Nation. The hearing will involve discussions about the long-term effects of uranium and remediation and reclamation efforts within the Nation.

Uranium mining began in the Navajo Nation in 1944 and lasted until 1986. During this time, many Diné worked and lived close to the mines and mills.

On the Nation, there are over 500 abandoned uranium mines. These mines exposed many Diné, water sources, and homes with high level of radiation. This exposure to radiation caused lung and bone cancers in many of these people.

The delegate and sponsor of the legislation, Kee Allen Begay Jr., said he wants the conversation to only revolve around the Nation in this congressional hearing and to make the Nation a priority.

“I’d like for that (congressional hearing) to happen on the Navajo Nation, solely for the Navajo Nation uranium issues, that’s what I’d like for us to send this message to Congress,” Begay said.

During the session, concerns were brought up from some of the delegates regarding if their respective agencies would be included in the legislation.

Delegates Raymond Smith Jr. and Edmund Yazzie brought up concerns about specific areas that should be discussed in the hearing, such as Church Rock and Crownpoint.

Delegate Mark Freeland held the same concerns and said Eastern Navajo especially needs help when it comes to uranium contamination because it is a uranium hotbed.

Begay assured everyone that no one would be left out. He said the legislation includes everyone across the Nation.

The delegates also approved an amendment to the legislation that added language to include specific communities of Manuelito, Lupton, Houck, and – all of which are affected by mines in Church Rock that resulted in waste dumped into the Rio Puerco.

Despite the concerns, many of the delegates full-heartedly supported the legislation because they have seen how uranium mining and exposure has impacted the Nation.

“It’s a long overdue discussion and it’s a demand,” Delegate Charlaine Tso said.

She also said that the importance of the health effects of uranium needs to be stressed. She said cancer is caused in downwinders. She said these effects need to be put at the forefront of congressional leaders.

“For the longest time, our people have been taken advantage of because of their inability to understand and speak English and to read,” Tso said.

Delegate Otto Tso held the same thoughts as Charlaine Tso and said this legislation is important and will give the Nation an opportunity to bring this issue to Congress before midterm elections and new swearing ins happen.

He said if the Council waits then they might not be able to get Congress to act.

Council passed the legislation with one amendment to go forward with requesting a congressional hearing by the vote of 22-0 with one not voting.