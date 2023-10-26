Elder Fest balances generations at Western Navajo Fair

TUBA CITY – The 53rd Annual Western Navajo Fair Elder Fest brought elders from all areas to celebrate with the youth on Oct. 19.

Beneath a large tent, elders gathered among laughter. They expressed gratitude when supplies, such as travel-sized deodorant, anti-itch cream, beauty supplies, water, popcorn, among others, were given to them.

Terry McCabe, the program supervisor II for the Division of Aging and Long Term Care Support in Western Navajo, said the event came together great with a big turnout.

“The importance of Elder Day is it came together with Kids Day due to the fact that their generations are so different, and they come together as one. And that is the way we always wanted it so that the little kids could enjoy the elders and the grandparents,” McCabe said.

Throughout the event, activities and exercises took place, such as a water balloon toss, song and dance exercise, presenting door prizes, and other activities that kept the elders laughing and engaged.

Speaker Crystalyne Curley thanked elders, senior center staffs, including cooks and drivers for making the day a beautiful experience for older people.

“This is a time for us to be together,” Curley said.

First-timers

Louise Washburn, a volunteer service coordinator from Northern Navajo’s Foster Grandparent Program, said the group wanted to come out and experience the Elder Fest.

“We (the program) wanted to come out and have them (volunteers) enjoy themselves,” Washburn said.

The grandparent program had an information booth setup, and Washburn said a few elders were interested. The program supports the youth by mentoring and tutoring them at community schools in the Tuba City, Chinle, Fort Defiance, Crownpoint, and Shiprock areas.

“The volunteers give from the heart, and they enjoy what they’re doing,” Washburn said. “It’s really a good feeling when you see a child do a tremendous job, and at the end of the year, they’re (children) promoted. And that’s a big reward for the foster grandparents.”

Part of the program is recruiting future elders, but the group was also there to celebrate Elder Fest for the first time. The group said they were amazed at how many people it encountered and how the day corresponded with Kids Day.

“We all enjoyed Elder Fest. If I were to give it a grade, I would give it an A-plus,” said Phyllis Todacheenie, one of the volunteers for the program.

The volunteers were not the only ones enjoying Elder Fest for the first time. A Tolani Lake, Arizona, family said it was their first time experiencing Elder Fest.

Majorie Sangster said her family didn’t know the day they arrived at the fair that it was Elder Day.

“It was our first time. All the leadership that were present and that spoke, she (mother) really enjoyed that,” Sangster said. “It was in our language too.

“She (mother) really liked it and enjoyed herself,” Sangster said.

Sangster said her 90-year-old mother uses a walker and recommends that there be more accessible parking at next year’s fair and that there be more volunteers to help with the elders.

Overall, she and her family had a wonderful time and will be returning next year.