Forgotten agency

Eastern Navajo voters cite needs

CROWNPOINT

Voters in Eastern agency feel like they have been forgotten by the Navajo Nation government when it comes to community development, youth programming and other local issues.

One of those key issues is housing. “I, myself, am a single parent,” said Mr. Yazzie of Crownpoint, who did not want his first name to be used. “So now we’re living with my mom and we’re still trying to wait on them (Navajo Housing Authority.)”

Yazzie is taking care of his four children and says his mother’s home isn’t big enough for two families to live in. “(NHA) told me that it will probably take until next year for me to get a house,” he said. Yazzie has already been on the waiting list for a year. “We’re crowded in one house and they don’t seem to see that,” he said. “(NHA) just says, ‘It’s not my decision.’

I tell them, ‘If it’s not your decision what are you sitting in an office for?’” This has been especially frustrating for Yazzie because Crownpoint has empty NHA housing in its neighborhoods.