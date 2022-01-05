Hardship payments signed into law

TSÉBIGHÁHOODZÁNÍ

Another dose of relief is finally on the way for thousands of Diné facing financial distress because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President Jonathan Nez on Tuesday night signed the Navajo Nation Council resolution (CD-62-21) that allocates $557 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for Hardship Assistance, which will provide $2,000 payments to 250,000 citizens and $600 per child.

The pandemic led to the loss of jobs for some Diné and many are still staying home, said Nez, who spoke at a signing ceremony in Navajo.

The resolution was approved by the Council during a special session last Wednesday, and then delivered to the president’s office on Monday.

Nez said, “We love our Diné people and we do not want any more of our people to lose their lives to this modern-day monster known as COVID-19. With the approval of another round of hardship assistance, we strongly urge our people to use the funds for essential items and services that will help protect and prepare your homes and families.”

Last Thursday, Nez also signed a separate Council resolution that reallocates $16 million in CARES Act funds to provide $300 dollars to each eligible Navajo Nation citizen age 60 and older.

With the remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, Nez is supporting infrastructure development and improvements to deliver water, electricity, broadband, housing, and other critical resources and services for the Navajo people.

The president’s office reports that the controller’s office will provide more information about the Hardship Assistance Program.