Local Diné executive earns top healthcare management credential

WINDOW ROCK – Patrick D. Lynch recently became a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the nation’s leading professional society for healthcare leaders.

“The healthcare management field plays a vital role in providing high-quality care to the people in our communities, which makes having a standard of excellence promoted by a professional organization critically important,” said Deborah J. Bowen, president and CEO of ACHE. “By becoming an ACHE fellow and earning the distinction of board certification from ACHE, healthcare leaders demonstrate a commitment to excellence in serving their patients and the community.”

Fellow status represents the achievement of the highest standard of professional development. Only 8,866 healthcare executives hold this distinction. To obtain fellow status, candidates must fulfill multiple requirements, including meeting academic and experiential criteria, earning continuing education hours, demonstrating professional and community involvement, and passing a comprehensive six-hour examination.

Fellows also are committed to ongoing professional development and undergo recertification every three years. Patrick D. Lynch is privileged to bear the FACHE credential, which signifies board certification in healthcare management as an ACHE fellow.

