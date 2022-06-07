Naabik’iyati’ approves $500K for removal of old homes in Navajo, N.M.

WINDOW ROCK

Last Thursday, the Naabik’iyati’ Committee approved $500,000 from the Sihasin fund to help in the assessment, removal and cleanup of 53 dilapidated residential units in Navajo, New Mexico.

The Navajo Townsite Community Development Corporation is a nonprofit that brought the issue to light.

NTC’s purpose is to fix problems in the Navajo and Red Lake areas which primarily focuses on housing management. NTC manages 53 old units because of an agreement that was entered with the Navajo Nation in 2002.

The units were employee housing for Navajo Forest Products Industries, which was located in Navajo, and was developed as a sawmill that produced lumber and particle board.

The industry flourished from the 1960s to the 1980s. Due to the increase of jobs in the industry, the housing was built to accommodate the influx of Diné who moved to Navajo.

However, the site is closed in 1995 and most of the housing is unoccupied, condemned, boarded or fire damaged.

According to the legislation (No. 0049-22), if funding is provided to NTC, it will help “significantly improve the Navajo and Red Lake Chapter communities.”

All comments provided with the bill are in favor removing the old houses. One comment said the units are “a depressing sight for sore eyes of our beautiful precious community.”

Many former and current residents, who submitted comments, feel the same way and believe the units are also a threat to safety.

The budget for the assessment, removal, and cleanup of the units was provided and the $500,000, if approved, will provide funding for the following.

Of the burned units, there are 11 in total. Out of these, five contain asbestos containing material which requires abatement.

The other six do not have asbestos and can be demolished. This will cost $90,000.

The boarded and vacant units on Cypress Place will have a cost of $410,000 due to units that will require sampling for asbestos and/or lead and because they will require abatement and demolition.

The bill was originally tabled on April 5 by the Budget and Finance Committee so the Department of Justice could review the legislation to determine whether the proposal is eligible for ARPA funding.

Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty said, “This being a project that could be a pilot project for many of our communities that have abandoned buildings or dilapidated homes. We’re looking at how this can be developed and support the community’s request.”

Delegate Wilson Stewart Jr., legislation sponsor, agreed with Crotty and said he hopes the legislation could be a pilot project for other communities.

“Either way, we’re going to need some type of model to move forward to improve our communities across the Nation with blighted homes, blighted infrastructure out there and so, you know, I’m very supportive of this legislation as well,” Stewart said.

“Just for the community to improve, the one area would be good through Navajo so I just ask for your support in this and any other recommendation as well to see what can be discussed and talked about here at Naabik’iyati’,” he said.

As of last Thursday, there was no confirmation of whether the legislation is eligible for ARPA.

The legislation was voted to move to the Navajo Nation Council, 21-0. If approved by Council, the legislation will then go to the president’s office.