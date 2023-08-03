Navajo Times celebrates 63 years of service

WINDOW ROCK

The Navajo Times will celebrate its 63rd anniversary in fun fashion and everyone is invited to participate in the festivities.

The Navajo Times published its first tabloid-sized newspaper in August 1960. That first issue cost .10 cents. Today, we honor and celebrate 63 years of the Navajo Times and its longtime service to all its readers and customers, especially the Diné.

Starting Friday morning, the staff of the Navajo Times will open the front doors to their beautiful office in downtown Window Rock for family, friends, and visitors of all ages. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Navajo Times staff will provide friendly tours of the legendary newspaper publishing company facility, including the various offices, departments, and the press room.

To recognize and honor our young students who are returning to school, the Navajo Times will present free back to school supplies to the first 100 students who come in person to the office. The school supplies are to help the students go back to school prepared and confident.

Refreshments will be served to visiting guests including submarine sandwiches, a big birthday cake, drinks and water.

A special live remote radio broadcast from our good friends at KTNN-AM 660 will be staged from 10 a.m. to noon, in the Advertising Department area. The Voice of the Navajo Nation will be broadcasting live on AM 660 and on FM 101.5 on your radios and computers.

So, if you are unable to join the Navajo Times celebration on Friday, then please tune-in to KTNN for live interviews with staff and guests, and coverage of the celebration.

There will also be a special display of old Navajo Times newspapers for all to see and perhaps bring back some treasured special memories. Featured along with the special display will be several of the historical editorial cartoons and illustrations produced by current illustrator Jack Ahasteen, and past cartoonists such as Karl Terry and the late Vincent Craig.

The company will also have their infamous Navajo Times T-shirts on sale for only $5. There is a limited supply, and they are becoming collectors items. So be sure to purchase an authentic T-shirt while you have the chance.

When guests and visitors arrive on Friday morning, they will enter through the front doors and will be met by staff in the front lobby. From there, guests will be escorted through the press room where they will be able to view the large printing presses.

Guests will then be led into the Circulation Department in the back area of the building where the refreshments and free school supplies will be available. Then, guests will move forward to the Advertising Department to greet our KTNN friends and to view the special panels and cartoons.

It will be a fun time for everyone who comes to help celebrate the 63rd Anniversary of the Navajo Times, the Newspaper of the Navajo People.

Be sure to check out the celebration advertisement in the Aug. 3 issue of the Navajo Times on Page D3. For questions or more information, call the Navajo Times office at (928) 309-9447.