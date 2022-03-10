Pain at the pump: Gas prices at record high, surging over $4

DÁ’DEESTŁ’IN HÓTSAA and TÓNANEESDIZÍ

When the price of a gallon of gas at Speedway in Tuba City was $3.59 two weeks ago, lines of vehicles started forming at the gas pumps.

Last week, the price was $3.89, and today, it’s $4.09.

Mike Sixkiller, one of the drivers in line, said although Tuba City area gas prices are rising steadily, they are still among the lowest prices compared to Flagstaff and the surrounding areas.

“It’s still (above) $4,” Sixkiller said. “That makes people really think twice about filling up their gas tank, going on weekend trips and getaways.

“If you got a 20-gallon tank, it’s going to cost you $80 just to fill that up,” he added. “It’s a lot.”

Chantel Yazzie said everywhere she goes, she sees lines of vehicles at the gas pumps, even at 7-Eleven on Friday night, when the price of a gallon of gas was $3.64.

“It was probably the cheapest in all of northern Arizona,” said Sixkiller, who saw the line of vehicles that night. “I think the gas prices increased about 30 cents within the last few days. Then it jumped up another 30 cents after the weekend.

So, gas prices,” she said, “at least within this area, increased by 50 cents.”

Yazzie said she maintains livestock in Béésh Haagééd, and as gas prices continue to rise, she will have to adjust traveling to her family ranch.

“My concern now is how are we going to make it out there with these gas prices,” Yazzie said. “Hay prices are going to go up too.”

Gas prices have reached an all-time high in the U.S. The average price of gas in Arizona is $4.39 for regular, $4.61 for mid-grade, $4.87 for premium, and $4.84 for diesel, according to AAA’s March 9 gas-price averages.

Rising concerns

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has started reverberating worldwide, adding to the stock market’s woes. The conflict could cause spikes in prices for energy and food and affect various countries.

“It’s not really affecting me,” said Mike Begay, a food vendor. “All we have to do is stay positive and drive less. That’s why I do deliveries. Some of the (customers), they know deliveries cost money.

“(Customers) ask for more chips, I’ll say $10,” he said. “And that helps me out. But for some people, I don’t think they’re affected by it because they have money.

“People are getting hardship and stimulus checks,” he added. “That money is going back into the government again. It’s like a big circle, and that’s what’s going on. Every dollar and every cent is going back into the government.”

Begay said if gas prices continue to climb and stay this high, it may impact more than what people pay at the pump. And that pain at the pump may lead to pain at the grocery store because the food price may go up.

“Produce dropped drastically,” Begay said. “Cilantro, jalapeños, onions – all that. I absorb what I see out there and what I see in the stores. The shelves are empty.

“First it was toilet tissue, the shelves were empty, now oil. What’s next?” Begay asked. “First it was the pandemic, and now it’s oil.”

According to Yardeni Research in a Monday research note, gasoline prices are likely to cost a typical household an additional $2,000 per year in gasoline costs. That comes on top of about $1,000 in extra expenses at the grocery store because of inflation.

This means a typical household will have $3,000 less to spend on other items this year.

That’s true, said one Bashas’ consumer in a Facebook question by the Navajo Times. She said the Bashas’ Diné Market in Tuba City sometimes has outdated fruits, vegetables and meat.

“If you buy it, it goes bad fast,” she said. “I’ve been shopping there. (If) you freeze the meat, it goes brown. At least it would help a bit.”

Another driver said she commutes from Tuba City to Flagstaff every day, and it’s a struggle.

“I commuted because it was cheaper to live in Tuba and commute because the rent is so high in (Flagstaff),” she said. “At this point, it might be cheaper for me to move than to keep driving every day.”