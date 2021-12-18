Police searching for missing UNM student

ALBUQUERQUE

The New Mexico State Police and the University of New Mexico Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance.

According to a statement from police, UNM student Jayden Ron Hurley, 18, was last seen on Friday around 5 p.m. at the UNM campus, which is located at 2800 Campus Blvd. N.E. in Albuquerque.

Hurley is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, and having brown eyes and brown hair.

Police said Hurley may have been wearing an orange Denver Broncos jacket, jeans, grey sneakers, and carrying a “Deadpool” backpack, but family members say that could be incorrect. He may be wearing his prescription glasses.

Police said Hurley may be in danger if not located. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the UNM Police Department at 505-277-2241 or dial 911.