The Navajo Nation Council begins its fall session in a whirl

WINDOW ROCK – The first day of the 25th Navajo Nation Council’s fall session was spent honoring Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Before the fall session began Monday morning (Oct. 16), Council Delegate Amber Kanzabah Crotty led an awareness walk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month that was conveyed from the Navajo Nation Museum to the Council Chamber.

“I want to thank all our advocates, near and far, to continue to walk with us,” Crotty said. “You have always been the beacon of light for our victims of violence here on Navajo.”

A beacon of light took place when Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, Vice President Richelle Montoya, Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch, Navajo Nation Chief Justice JoAnn Jayne, and Speaker Crystalyne Curley all signed a proclamation in recognition of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“All families living on the Nation are entitled to a safe, healthy, and loving environment which nurtures and protects each family member’s mentally, emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being,” said Nygren as he read the proclamation.

State of the Nation address paused

The Council welcomed Arizona Congressman Eli Crane and Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes to the Council, plus special guests Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera, NAU Office of the Native American Vice President Ann Marie Chischilly, and representatives from Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly’s office, Ron Lee and Luther Lee.

After the Council had approved and revised the adopted fall session agenda, the State of the Navajo Nation Address by Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren was to follow.

However, Council Delegate Germaine Simonson requested the State of the Nation Address to be delivered as a written report.

Speaker Crystalyne Curley said according to the Council Rules of Order 24, the motion should not carry unless passed by a two-thirds vote of the full membership of the Council, which is 16 votes.

Delegate Seth Damon seconded the motion made by Simonson. Questions and comments were opened to the floor regarding the motion.

However, Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton opposed the motion as she said that the Nation had not been updated on the 1,000 Homes initiative and where the president is.

“We also haven’t got an update, really, from his office of what’s going on,” Charles-Newton said. “We haven’t got an update on the ARPA spending,” which includes the housing crisis and the veterans.

“This is our opportunity, as delegates, to ask questions,” Charles-Newton said.

Charles-Newton debated that the motion be removed and that a written report was not feasible. She told the Council that the president needs to share his reports, and this is the opportunity to give insight into what he has been working on for the last nine months to the Council and the people.

The Council voted 16 in favor of hearing the State of the Nation Address from the president.

Curley then called upon the president several times but was unsuccessful in arriving before the Council to give his address.

