Window Rock Lady Scouts are Final Four-bound

WINDOW ROCK

The Window Rock High School Lady Scouts had a police escort-style send-off as it is heading to the Final Four in Phoenix.

The Lady Scouts have made it to the 2023 AIA Division Girls Basketball 3A State Championship. The games are being held Friday and Saturday in the Valley of the Sun at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

WRHS Superintendent Shannon Goodsell closed the school on Feb. 23 to honor the student-athletes participating in the finals.

The energy and anticipation could be felt as the team prepared for their five-hour drive ahead.

In the windy winter weather, the players and coaches kept warm in their vehicles until the bus arrived. Some ate breakfast, enjoyed hot coffee, and some ensured they had everything packed for their journey.

Assistant Coach Quintanya Jensen has been with the district for 11 years, coaching the basketball team for six.

“I am just very, very proud and excited,” Jensen said. “The girls have really shown their dedication and hard work all year long juggling their schoolwork, their obligations at home, and of course, basketball.”

This is the second year Head Coach Gabrielle Whitney, 34, has been with the Lady Scouts.

“I am one proud coach,” Whitney said.

Whitney says that the team is committed to getting to the championship. Their blood, sweat, and tears getting to this point was a long journey. Whitney encouraged but reminded the team that it was one game at a time.

“I know the girls may have some jitters, but I know once they get on the floor, they’ll be strong,” Whitney said.

Joseph John, a bus driver of 14 years for Window Rock Unified School District, has the honor of transporting the girls to the championship in Phoenix. John has driven miles on many occasions and in various weather.

With the inclement and challenging weather on the journey to the Valley, John has safety as his number one priority on the drive and is ready and prepared.

“We will get there, and we will bring the trophy back,” John said.

The snow-covered parking lot was filled with hugs, families hugging, and shouts and horns honking in a show of support for their Lady Scouts.

The Lady Scouts, staff, coaches, and drivers departed WRHS without support, and they drove off and began their journey. Fellow students, school staff, family, and fans lined the parking lot route to wave and send them off with support.

WRHS staff Darren Wauneka, a welding instructor, and Cody Wauneka, an English teacher, came out in the cold weather with signs they made for the send-off. Darren and Cody are not related.

“We just wanted to let the Lady Scouts know WRHS supports them and that we are proud of them,” Darren Wauneka said.

The common theme was simply the expressions of the heart.

It was acknowledging one another and validating effort, skill, and personal commitment. It was moments of speaking the feelings within that propelled their way to the surface in the spirit of such moments.