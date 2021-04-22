Obituaries for April 22, 2021

Peggy Ann Lee

KIRTLAND, N.M. — Funeral services for Peggy Ann Lee, 71, of Shiprock, will be held today, April 22, at 12 p.m., at Cope Memorial Chapel in Kirtland, New Mexico. Burial will follow at the Shiprock cemetery.

Peggy was born July 17, 1949, in Beclabito, New Mexico, into the Oozéí Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). Her nalí is ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People); cheii is Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People). She passed away April 16, 2021, in Aztec, New Mexico.

Peggy attended Shiprock High School and was employed as an education aide. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crafts.

Peggy is survived by her sisters, Betty A. Lee and JoAnn John; and brothers, John T. Lee, Davis A. Lee, Emerson T. Lee, and Walter L. Lee.

Peggy is preceded in death by her mother, Sally A. Lee; father, Tom D. Lee; sister, Hazel A. Victor; brothers, Herman T. Lee and Samuel T. Lee; and niece, Nancy Victor.

Pallbearers will be Gabriel Beyuka, Wilbert John Jr., David J. Lee, Cameron L. Lee, Quanah T. Chapman, Brian A. Lee, Tommy D. Nez, and Larry K. Nez.

Honorary pallbearers are Betty A. Lee, JoAnn John, John T. Lee, Davis A. Lee, Emerson T. Lee, and Walter L. Lee.

Cope Memorial is in charge of arrangements.

Josephine Ann Charlie

CORNFIELDS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Josephine Ann Charlie, 56, of Cornfields, Arizona, was held April 21 at the Taliman family plot in Cornfields, with Janelle and Olin Bluehouse officiating.

Josephine was born Sept. 10, 1964, in Dallas, Texas, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She passed away April 14, 2021, in Cornfields.

Josephine earned a bachelor’s degree in radiology and was employed as a radiologist. She enjoyed gardening and loved her grandchildren.

Josephine is survived by her son, Dwight Smith; daughters, Vanessa Smith and Tiffany Smith; mother, Angela Charley; brothers, Joseph Charley, Jerome Charley, Winfred Charley, and Jasper Charley; sister, Joyce Olivas; maternal grandparents, Dahasbah and Tom Taliman; paternal grandmother, Dorthey Garcia-Charley; and five grandchildren.

Josephine is preceded in death by her son, Nolan White; and father, James Charley.

Pallbearers were Joseph Charley, Jerome Charley, Winfred Charley, Jasper Charley, Dwight Smith, and Keith Long.

Honorary pallbearers are Myles White, Jeral Benally, Anthony Long, Antoine Panther, and Ben Long Jr.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Jimmy Curtis Shorty

ALBUQUERQUE — Viewing for Jimmy Curtis Shorty, 84, will take place Friday, April 23, at 2 p.m., at Daniels Funeral Home (7601 Wyoming Blvd.) in Albuquerque, followed by a celebration of life at the Shorty residence.

Jimmy was born April 15, 1937, in Rehoboth, New Mexico. He peacefully passed away April 17, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Jimmy was the third oldest of six siblings. He grew up in a humble environment and knew hard work early on by herding sheep in the canyons of Coyote Canyon, New Mexico.

Jimmy graduated from St. Michael’s High School in 1957 and was the secretary of his senior class. He participated in the Glee Club, Knight of the Altar, class treasurer, feature editor of Coxocoi, and Sodality perfect 4th year.

Jimmy earned his bachelor’s degree in geology in 1961 and was drafted into the Army the same year. He served for two years working as a court reporter because of his knowledge of shorthand. He received his honorable discharge in 1963.

Jimmy then attended the University of New Mexico where he received his Ph.D. in law and worked as a geologist for the tribal water department. He worked as an assistant to the president of the Navajo Tribe.

Jimmy also worked as an educator for Sandia National Laboratories in 1983 where he retired from in 2007. He was well known within the Navajo Tribe and spoke fluently in the Navajo language.

Jimmy was known as the wise friend, whom everyone trusted and respected. He was known as “Papa” and he instilled discipline, integrity and good moral values within his children and grandchildren.

Jimmy would share his life stories with anyone who would listen. He had a strong connection to his Native American culture and would share those traditions with the family.

Jimmy truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures. He will be sorely missed, but we will remember him through his teachings and stories.

Jimmy is survived by his adoring wife, Patricia Shorty (shimá) of 54 years; sons, Richard and Patrick Shorty; and two granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother, Nasbah Begay; father, Robert Shorty; son, Gregg Shorty; sister, Edna Nunes; and many others who are waiting for him with open arms.

Following cremation, a mass will be held at Risen Savior Catholic Church at a later date.

Sally Ann Billiman

WHITE CLAY, Ariz. — Graveside service for Sally Ann Billiman, 76, of White Clay, Arizona, was held April 19 with Roger Kenny officiating.

Sally was born Aug. 21, 1944, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). She passed away April 12, 2021, in Fort Defiance.

Sally attended school in Fort Defiance and in Brigham City, Utah. She worked at General Dynamics and was secretary for a grazing officer alongside her husband for 37 years.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Karla Antoinette Curley

BIRDSPRINGS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Karla Antoinette Curley, 45, of Birdsprings, Arizona, was held April 19 at the Curtis Cemetery in Birdsprings.

Karla was born March 10, 1976, in Los Angeles, California, born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). Her cheii is ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). She passed away April 12, 2021, in Gallup.

Karla attended Apollo College enrolled in the medical assistant program.

Karla is survived by her child, Raven D. Wauneka; mother, Harriett Curley; sister, Harryette L. Curley; and grandmother, Louise Curley.

Karla is preceded in death by Harris Curley.

Pallbearers were Mychal Pete, Corey Pete, Cordell Pete, Kee Yazzie, and Seth Yazzie.

Honorary pallbearers are Tammy Curley and Tina Scott.

Greer’s Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Wilfred Joe Morris

OLD COALMINE, N.M. — Graveside service for Wilfred Joe Morris, 59, of Fort Defiance, was held April 21 at the family plot in Old Coalmine, New Mexico, with Rev. Cathlena Plummer officiating.

Wilfred was born July 19, 1961, in Fort Defiance, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Hashtl’ishnii (Mud Clan). He passed away April 13, 2021, in Fort Defiance.

Wilfred graduated from Many Farms High School in 1981 and as a diesel mechanic in 1982. He was employed with Frontier Communications as a sales service technician for 24 years.

Wilfred loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching the Arizona Cardinals, traveling, working on vehicles, eating at Hooters, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his nephews and friends.

Wilfred is survived by his sweetheart, Elvina Shurley; sons, Gerard Morris of Albuquerque, and Adrian Morris of Pinedale, New Mexico; daughter, Autumn Morris; brother, Emery Morris; and sisters, Linda Patcigo, Maggie Brown and Sharon John.

Wilfred is preceded in death by his son, Joshua Morris; sister, Lula Bowman; brother, Hoskie Morris; and parents, Isabelle and Joe Morris.

Pallbearers were Kevin John, Dalvin John, Jase Morris, Dale Charley, Harold Peterson, and Matthew Lynch.

Honorary pallbearers are Avery Patcigo, Gerard Morris, Alonzo John, Wilbert Segudy, Joe Hausner, and Alvin John.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Raymond Davis

REHOBOTH, N.M. — Graveside service for Raymond Davis, 82, of Wheatfields, Arizona, was held April 19 in Rehoboth, New Mexico, with Micah Carolus officiating.

Raymond was born Nov. 13, 1938, in Wheatfields, into the Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away April 14, 2021, in Crownpoint.

Raymond attended Intermountain Indian School and was employed as a certified welder. He enjoyed calf roping and being the best husband, father, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Louise Davis; sons, Jeff Davis and Jasper Davis; daughters, Sharon Davis Carolus and Michele Davis Mix; brother, Leroy Chee; sisters, Matilda Farrell, Cecilia Yazzie, Sylvia Begaye, and Hilda Davis; and 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Raymond is preceded in death by Danasbah Davis, Rosemary Arviso, and brothers, Tully Davis and Leonard Chee.

Pallbearers were Jeff Davis, Jake Davis, Joshua Davis, Micah Carolus, Alvin Mescale, and Russell Bennett.

Honorary pallbearers are Cedar Mix, Taylor Davis, Trusse Davis, Coby Mescale, Elijah Mescale, Noah Mescale, Dakota Mescale, Logan Hall, and Colt Jordan.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Nelson S. Begaye

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — Graveside service for Nelson S. Begaye, 69, of Wheatfields, Arizona, was held April 20 in Lukachukai, Arizona, with Father Blaine Grein officiating.

Nelson was born Dec. 1, 1951, in Lukachukai, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan). He passed away April 15, 2021, in Fort Defiance.

Nelson graduated from Chinle High School in 1971 and attended Navajo Community College. He worked at Navajo Tribal Utility Authority-Chinle District and the Navajo Nation Council from 2003 to 2019, representing Lukachukai, Round Rock, Rock Point, Tsaile/Wheatfields, and Tsé ch’izi chapters.

Nelson enjoyed being an announcer for all rodeo associations on the Navajo Nation and at the professional level. He attended the well-known Bob Tallman Rodeo Announcing School in California, and was known on the powwow circuit as an announcer and gourd dancer. He was also a rancher, often seen driving his tractor on his homestead in Wheatfields.

Nelson is survived by his wife, Linda K. Begaye; sons, Reginald S. Begaye and Kurt S. Begaye; daughter, Shelbi Lynn Begaye; brothers, Peter S. Begaye, Joseph S. Begaye, George S. Begaye, Julian S. Begaye, and Thomas S. Begaye; sisters, Emma Yoe, Sarah James, Rita Curley, and Margie R.S. Begaye; and four grandchildren.

Nelson is preceded in death by his mother, Marie N. Begaye; father, Tom S. Begaye; sister, Ramona Begaye; and brothers, Eugene S. Begaye and Randall T. Begaye.

Pallbearers were George S. Begaye, Jeremiah Begaye, Lee Nez, John Curley Jr., Cory Begaye, and Ryan James.

Honorary pallbearers are Bennie Hanley Sr., Peter Begaye, Joseph Begaye, Julian Begaye, and Thomas Begaye.

Summit Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Barbara A. Baldwin

SHIPROCK — Funeral services for Barbara A. Baldwin, 70, of Shiprock, is currently pending.

Barbara was born Feb. 7, 1951, in Lukachukai, Arizona. She passed away April 17, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Barbara is in the care of Desert View Funeral Home in Shiprock.

