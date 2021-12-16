Obituaries for Dec. 16, 2021

Julie A. Livingston

GALLUP — Funeral services for Julie Ann Livingston, 69, of Gallup, were held Dec. 14 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with LDS Branch President Donald Pine officiating.

Julie was born Dec. 13, 1951, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). She passed away Dec. 6, 2021, in Rehoboth.

Julie graduated from Wingate High School and was a homemaker and secretary of the Church Rock Veterans Organization. She enjoyed reading romantic novels and watching the Boston Red Sox and Golden State Warriors play.

Julie is survived by her husband, James Livingston; son, Matthew Livingston; daughters, Merrisha Livingston and Merriam Bowman Abeita; mother, Rose Henry; brothers, Raymond Smith, Gilbert Smith, Irvin Smith, and Johnny Francisco; sisters, Mary Ann Teengar, Patsy Tommy and Virgie Curly; grandfather, Hans Neuman; and three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Julie is preceded in death by her father, Navajo Code Talker, George Smith.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Danny D. Clark

KIN DAH LICHII, Ariz. — Graveside service for Danny Dee Clark, 74, of Cross Canyon, Arizona, was held Dec. 14 at the Kin Dah Lichii community cemetery in Kin Dah Lichii, Arizona.

Danny was born Dec. 19, 1946, in Klagetoh, Arizona, into the Tó’áhaní (Near the Water Clan), born for Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan). He passed away Dec. 4, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Danny attended Wingate High School and was a self-employed silversmith. He enjoyed playing pool and watching football.

Danny is survived by his son, Bobby Clark; daughters, Lisa Clark and Catalina Clark; brother, Edward Clarke; sister, Ruth Armstrong; and five grandchildren.

Danny is preceded in death by his mother, Annie Tsosie; father, Etsitty Tsosie; and wife, Dorothy Ashley.

Pallbearers were Dylan Moreno, Daulton Mitchell, Bobby Clark, and Christine Clarke.

Honorary pallbearers were Leighton Ashley, Kevin Ashley, Matthew Martin, and Gabriel Martin.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Bahe N. Begay Jr.

GALLUP — Funeral services for Bahe Notah Begay Jr., 51, of Naschitti, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at 9 a.m., at the New Life Apostolic Church in Gallup, with Pastor Leo Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Naschitti.

Bahe was born May 10, 1970, in Fort Defiance, into the Many Comanche Warriors, born for Ute Clan. He passed away Dec. 10, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Bahe attended Naschitti Elementary School and graduated from Tohatchi High School in 1988. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and attended New Mexico Independent Electrical Contractors. He was currently employed with B and D Industries at the time of his death.

Bahe enjoyed fishing, cattle work, traveling, board games, helping people, spending time with family, and most of all, spoiling his grandchildren.

Bahe is survived by his brothers, Francis Begay and Peter Begay; sisters, Ella Mae Clark, Edith Morris, Katherine Kinsel, and Lorraine Begay; and 60 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Bahe is preceded in death by his mother, Alice M. Begay; father, Bahe N. Begay Sr.; sister, Annie M. Norberto; and nephew, Jonathan J. Norberto.

Pallbearers will be Darryl Norberto, Brandon Norberto, Makaih Long, Delliman Clark Jr., Andrew Gishie, and Trent Slone.

Honorary pallbearers will be Peter Begay, Francis Begay, Ella Mae Clark, Edith Morris, Katherine Kinsel, and Lorraine Begay.

A reception will take place at the New Life Apostolic Church, following services.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Ella A. Begay

FARMINGTON — Funeral mass for Ella Ann Begay, 93, of Lukachukai, Arizona, was held Oct. 29, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Farmington, with Father Frank Chacon officiating. Interment followed at the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Farmington.

Ella was born July 30, 1928, in Tsaile, Arizona, into the Tó’aheedlíinii (Water Flow Together Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). She passed away Oct. 25, 2021, in Albuquerque.

Ella is survived by her sons, Jerry C. Begay Jr. and Daniel Begay; daughters, Priscilla Coutu and Verna Lopez; brothers, Bernard Sorrell, Justin Sorrelman and Joe Sorrelman; sister, Mary Morgan; and 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Ella is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry C. Begay Sr.; daughter, Evangeline Alvarez; and parents, Annie and Frank Sorrelman.

Pallbearers were Jason Lopez, Alex Lopez, Travis Begay, Walter Hubbard, Anthony Begay, and Celedonio Lopez.

Honorary pallbearers were Jerry C. Begay Jr., Daniel Begay, Priscilla Coutu, Verna Lopez, Bernard Sorrell, Mary Morgan, Justin Sorrelman, and Joe Sorrelman.

Cope Memorial Chapel of Kirtland, New Mexico, was in charge of arrangements.

Karis N. Begaye

OVERBROOK, Okla. — Graveside service for Karis Nizhoni Begaye was held Dec. 11 at McAlister Cemetery in Overbrook, Oklahoma. She was born June 23, 1976, at Harris Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas.

Karis attended Woods Elementary, Boles Junior High and Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. She received her bachelor’s degree from North Georgia State University and earned her Juris Doctorate from Whittier Law School in Southern California.

At a young age, Karis volunteered to work with children on the San Blas Islands in Panama. She continued this Christian service by initiating after school programs for children in Arlington. This defined her mission in life as a defender of children everywhere.

Karis interned with the chief justice of the Navajo Nation and upon graduation returned to work for the Navajo Nation as their contract business lawyer and served as the chief attorney for the president and vice president of the Navajo Nation. She was designated by the New Mexico State Bar Association as one of New Mexico’s Elite Attorneys in 2021 for winning most of her cases while defending abused and neglected children.

Karis is survived by her father, Russell Begaye of Shiprock.

Karis is preceded in death by her mother, Helen Shoemaker Begaye, of Ardmore and Fort Worth.

May our daughter rest in peace as she is reunited with her mom, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.

Peter J. Joe

GALLUP — Funeral services for Peter J. Joe, 81, were held Dec. 13 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Pastor Stephan Joe officiating. Interment followed in Naschitti, New Mexico.

Peter was born Sept. 11, 1940, in Naschitti, into the Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tó’áhaní (Near the Water Clan). He passed away Dec. 7, 2021, in Fort Defiance.

Peter attended Naschitti Boarding School and Intermountain Indian School in Brigham City, Utah. He enjoyed being a rancher and worked for the Window Rock School District and Alameda Lumber Company in Alameda, California.

Peter is survived by his wife, June Joe of Lake Valley, New Mexico; son, Melvin Joe of Lake Valley; daughter, Velma M. Begay of Fort Defiance; brothers, John Walleto, Ray Perry, Marvin Denetdale, Willie Denetdale, and Andrew Denetdale; sisters, Rose White, Pauline Roberts, Lorraine Yazzie, Peggy Smith, and Marie Denetdale; and granddaughter, Jessica Begay.

Peter is preceded in death by Julie Joe.

Pallbearers were Melvin Joe, Michael Roanhorse, Morris Begay, Peter John Oka II, Bruce Mose, and Nathaneal Sells.

Honorary pallbearers were Morris Begay, Melvin Joe, Gary Sells, Wilford Harvey, Phillip Begay, and Ray Perry.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Jackie J. Williams

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Funeral services for Jackie Joe Williams, 74, of Leupp, Arizona, were held Dec. 11 at the Winslow Funeral Home in Winslow, Arizona, with Dennis Benale officiating. Interment followed at the Lone Cedar Family Plot in Canyon Diablo, Arizona.

Jackie was born Dec. 28, 1946, in Tolani Lake, Arizona, into the Tł’ízí lání (Many Goats Clan), born for Bįįh bitoodnii (Deer Spring Clan). His nalí is Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People); cheii is Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House). He passed away Dec. 7, 2021.

Jackie graduated from Flagstaff High School in May of 1966 and earned an associate’s degree at the Western States College of Engineering. He was employed as an inside journeyman wireman for IBEW Local Union 518.

Jackie enjoyed fishing, playing cards and Sudoku, and driving on top of steep hills in Birdsprings, Arizona.

Jackie is survived by his wife, Eleanor Williams; sons, Jerald Williams, Ronald Williams, Gary Williams, and Mike Williams; sisters, Marie Moore, Judy Begay, Vicki Franklin, Cecilia Williams, Margaret Begay, Mary Ann Benally, and Donna Begay; and eight grandchildren.

Jackie is preceded in death by his daughter, Jaclynn Renee Williams; and parents, Amy and Alex Williams Sr.

Greer’s Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Jesse J. Clark

INDIAN WELLS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Jesse James Clark, 69, of Klagetoh, Arizona, will be held today, Dec. 16, at 11 a.m. (MST), at the Begay family plot, Windy Mesa (mile marker 63 on Highway 15, two miles north) in Indian Wells, Arizona, with Leroy Williams officiating.

Jesse was born March 23, 1952, in Ganado, Arizona, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan). His nalí is Kinyaa’áanii (Towering House); cheii is Honágháahnii (One-walks-around). He passed away Dec. 12, 2021, in Winslow, Arizona.

Jesse is survived by his wife, Jean Marie Clark; sons, Jason Begay Clark, Jody Clark and Lanfred Clark; brother, Chester Clark; sisters, Emma Tsosie and Rose Ashley; and grandchild, Kody A.B.T. Clark.

Greer’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.