Obituaries for July 28, 2022

Mattie B. Skeets

GALLUP — Funeral services for Mattie B. Skeets, 93, of Pretty Rock, New Mexico, were held July 26 at the Grace Bible Church in Gallup, with Bishop Harry L. Begay officiating. Interment followed at Sunset Memorial Park.

Mattie was born Jan. 30, 1929, in Pretty Rock, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away July 20, 2022, in Gallup.

Mattie had no formal education. She enjoyed raising livestock, weaving, and listening to Navajo gospel music.

Mattie is survived by her sons, Raymond Skeets of Red Rock, New Mexico, Arnold (Lolita) Skeets of Albuquerque, and Anderson (Eleanora) Skeets; daughters, Susie Tom of Gallup, Elsie S. (Ernest) Johnson of Pretty Rock, and Rhoda (Bennet) Johnson of Pretty Rock; sisters, Elda Spencer of Spencer Valley, New Mexico, and Nancy Begay of Pretty Rock; and 22 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Mattie is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Skeets; sons, Leonard Skeets and Bobby Skeets; parents, Ahinibah Chee and Joe White Begay; and grandsons, Ernie Skeets and Derrick Skeets.

Pallbearers were Leonard Tom Jr., Darryl Skeets, Arnold Skeets Jr., Franklin Johnson, Lane Tom, Laitan Tom, Lenora Skeets, Robert Chee, and Mary Chee.

Honorary pallbearers were Raymond Skeets, Arnold Skeets, Anderson Skeets, Bennet Johnson, and Oliver Hunter Yazzie.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Christine R. Henry

CHINLE — Funeral services for Christine Rose Henry, 51, of Chinle, were held July 26 at the Potter’s House in Chinle. Interment followed at the Chinle community cemetery.

Christine was born March 13, 1971, in Fort Defiance, into the Naakai dine’é (Mexican Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí Yaschíín. She passed away July 15, 2022, in Gallup.

Christine was employed as a Community Health Representative for the Sawmill community.

Christine is survived by her son, Jayden W. Alfred; daughters, Felicia Tsinnajinnie and Lakeisha Henry; brother, Wayne Henry Jr.; sisters, Ernestine Lynch, Evangeline Henry, Wilhelmina Henry, and Angelene Henry; and three grandchildren.

Christine is preceded in death by her parents, Zonnie and Wayne Henry Sr.

Pallbearers were Ty Tsinnijinnie, Jay Henry, Patrick Begay, Lo Henry, Dustin Shirley, and Wayne Henry Jr.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Johansen R. Wilson

KIN DAH LICHII, Ariz. — Graveside service for Johansen “Jo” Ray Wilson, 24, of Houck and Sanders, Arizona, will be held today, July 28, at 10 a.m., in Kin Dah Lichii’, Arizona, with Silver Creek Mortuary officiating.

Jo was born July 4, 1998, in Whiteriver, Arizona, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for Naasht’ézhí Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away July 19, 2022, in Querino, Arizona.

Jo attended school in Fort Wingate and Sanders. He was a handyman and always did a great job. He also worked in the construction industry.

Jo enjoyed fishing, riding horses, going on nature walks, spending time with his family, sketching, playing video games, playing baseball and basketball with his son, and watching his favorite NFL team, the San Francisco 49ers, for which his uncles gave him the nickname “JoNiner.” His favorite food was spaghetti and he had a special place in his heart for elderly folks and people with special needs, young and old.

Jo had a younger sister Faith who he was teaching how to drive, self-defense, and would play softball and basketball with her. His sister will miss her brother but will carry on the memories they shared.

Jo had a big smile and was always trying out new things to work on. He will be missed by his family, relatives and friends. We love you.

Jo is survived by his common-law wife, Quintina Begay; son, Joden Chris Wilson; parents, Elouise and Phillip Ray Wilson; brothers, Alton and Shawn Wilson; and sister, Faith Tazbah Wilson.

Jo is preceded in death by his brothers, Chris L. James and Colten Teller; maternal grandparents, Irene and Burton Jack; and paternal grandfather, Phillip James.

Pallbearers will be Alton Dale, Kodie Whitehair, Wilbert Begay, Clete Begay, Craig Murphy, and Erwin J. Nez.

Honorary pallbearers will be Phillip Ray Wilson and Joden Chris Wilson.

A reception will take place at the late Elsie and Kee Curtis’s homestead area at Alice Marie Nez’s residence in Kin Dah Lichii, following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Billy Tahy

STEAMBOAT, Ariz. — Graveside service for Billy Tahy, 97, of Steamboat, Arizona, was held July 27 at the sheep camp at Bruce Tahy’s residence (five miles southeast of Steamboat Chapter), with Rev. Peter Yazzie officiating.

Billy was born March 18, 1925, in Steamboat, into the Naaneesht’ézhí Táchii’nii (The Charcoal Streaked Division of the Red Running Into the Water Clan), born for ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan). He passed away July 22, 2022, in Chinle.

Billy worked for Union Pacific Railroad and local chapters. He was also a herbalist for ceremonies.

Billy enjoyed ranching, sheepherding, singing, cooking, socializing, taking care of his horse and cattle, attending squaw dances, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Billy is survived by his son, Billy Bruce Tahy; stepson, Luther E. Tahy; daughters, Louella Tsosie, Loretta Bennalley, Flora Nez, and Linda Tahy; and 16 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Billy is preceded in death by his wife, Ida B. Tahy, and Emery W. Tahy.

Pallbearers were Rodney Nez, André Nez, Christopher Goldtooth, Irvin Goldtooth Jr., and Walter Fowler Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were Billy Bruce Tahy and Luther E. Tahy.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

