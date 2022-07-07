Obituaries for July 7, 2022

Cedric L. Dale

TOHATCHI, N.M. – Funeral services for Cedric Lee Dale, 66, of Naschitti, New Mexico, were held July 6 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tohatchi, New Mexico, with Father Dale Jamison officiating. Interment followed at the Naschitti community cemetery.

Cedric was born Dec. 6, 1956, in Rehoboth, New Mexico, into Taneeszahnii (Tangle Clan), born for Tódíkozhí (Salt Water Clan). He passed away June 27, 2022, in Gallup.

Cedric attended Naschitti school, Chuska Boarding School and Intermountain Indian High School. He worked for the Tohatchi Area of Opportunity & Services and Nanizhozhi Center Inc.

Cedric enjoyed watching YouTube videos and documentaries while working on Navajo wedding baskets and listening to music.

Cedric is survived by his brothers, James Dale, Bobby Dale, Wallace Dale and Ronald Denetdale; and sisters, Martha Daw and Marie Maloney.

Cedric is preceded in death by his parents, Laurel F. Dale and Hoskie D. Dale; brothers, Ernest Dale and Albert Dale; sisters, Loula Walters, Katherine Barunda and Karen Dale; maternal grandparents, Nezbah Francisco and Tom Tsosie; and paternal grandparents, Mary Deal and Cháálí’ Da’nal’daasíí.

Pallbearers were Doran L. Dale, Delvin Dale, Arnold Dale, Regis Maloney, and Steve Thomas.

Honorary pallbearers were Wallace Dale, Ronald Denetdale, James Dale, Bobby Dale, and Ernest Dale Jr.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Calvin G. Tallman

MILFORD, Penn. – Funeral services for Calvin G. Tallman, 83, of Milford, Pennsylvania, will be held Friday, July 8, at 6:30 p.m., at the Stroyan Funeral Home (405 W. Harford St.) in Milford, with Rev. Thomas Lutz officiating. Cremation will take place at the MacLennan Hall Crematorium in Milford.

Calvin was born Oct. 25, 1938, in Toppenish, Washington. He passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022, in Middletown, New York.

Calvin attended Central Washington University graduating with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He served in the U.S. Air Force and began his career as a senior systems analyst in New York City.

On Sept. 12, 1970, Calvin married Rosanne Andres and raised their three daughters in northern New Jersey.

Calvin will be remembered as a quiet and loving husband, father and grandfather who took great joy in all his grandchildren.

Calvin is survived by his wife, Rosanne Tallman; daughters, Alexandra Bogusta, Tracey Reinhart (husband Keith) and Kimberly Fleming; brother, Richard Tallman; sister-in-law, Cecilia Andres Gregg (husband Geoffrey); nieces, Stephanie Pastrana and Whitney Gregg; nephew, Spencer Gregg; and six grandchildren.

Calvin is preceded in death by his parents, Natalie (Watchman) Tallman and Haskey Tallman; and sister, Evelyn Pastrana.

The family will receive friends at Stroyan Funeral Home on Friday, July 8, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to either of Calvin’s favorite charities, the Central Washington University Foundation or the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).

Judy R. Willeto

GALLUP – Funeral services for Judy Rose Willeto, 65, of Standing Rock, New Mexico, will be held Friday, July 8, at 11:30 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in Gallup, with Deacon Sherman Manuelito officiating. Burial will follow at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Judy was born June 11, 1957, in Brigham City, Utah, into the Red House Clan, born for Towering House Clan. She passed away July 4, 2022, in Gallup.

Judy graduated from Wingate High School in 1975 and earned an associate’s degree in animal science from Diné College. She also attended New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

Judy was employed as a range conservationist with the Navajo Nation’s Department of Agriculture and also worked for Navajo Nation’s Division of Natural Resources, retiring after 30 years in 2020.

Judy is survived by her husband, Ron Smith of Standing Rock; sons, Terry Smith, Shane Smith and Kyle Smith, all of Standing Rock, and Ryan Smith of Kayenta; daughter, Rolanda Smith of Ahwatukee, Arizona; sisters, Doloris Willeto of Standing Rock, Virginia Willeto of Gallup, and Debbie Yazza of Maricopa, Arizona; and five grandchildren.

Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Lucia and Frank Willeto Jr.; brothers, Jerry Willeto, Ronald Willeto and Robert Willeto; maternal grandparents, Bessie and Billy Duncan; and paternal grandparents, Mary and Frank Willeto Sr.

Pallbearers will be Ryan Smith, Brody Smith, Ty Smith, Emerson Sam Jr., Justin Sam, and Miles Sam.

Honorary pallbearers will be Thomas Bell, Alexander Yazza, Eric Yazza, Bobby Willeto Sr., Harry Moore Jr., Gerald Moore, Ernest Franklin Jr., and Darryl Badonie.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Rose B. Elliott

VANDERWAGEN, N.M. – Graveside service for Rose Benally Elliott, 92, of Vanderwagen, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, July 9, at 10 a.m., in Vanderwagen, with Evangelist/Pastor Jay Arviso officiating.

Rose was born Feb. 19, 1930, in Vanderwagen, into the Salt Water Clan, born for Black Streak Clan. She passed away June 29, 2022, in Vanderwagen.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Elliott, Brandon Elliott, Burton Elliott, Tyger J. Elliott, Lynnar Elliott, and Dion Elliott.

Honorary pallbearers will be Chavis Elliott, Leonard Elliott, Lucynthia Elliott, and Bertha E. Arviso.

A reception will take place at the Elliott residence, following service.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.