Obituaries for Nov. 17, 2022

Eleanor D. Wauneka

TSE BONITO, N.M. — Funeral services for Eleanor Damon Wauneka, 91, of Window Rock, will be held Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m., at the Community Bible Church in Tse Bonito, New Mexico, with Pastor Milton Shirleson officiating. Burial will follow at the Damon Cemetery in Fort Defiance.

Eleanor was born March 9, 1931, in Wide Ruins, Arizona, into the Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). She was born for Hashtł’ishnii (Mud Clan). She passed away Nov. 9, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Eleanor attended Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma, and graduated with the class of 1951. She continued her education at the Kiowa School of Practical Nursing in Lawton, Oklahoma, and received a diploma in practical nursing in 1952.

In 1953, Eleanor started her career with the Fort Defiance Indian Hospital for 41 years, retiring on Jan. 3, 1995. She participated in many Christian church activities and enjoyed tending to her livestock and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Eleanor is survived by her son, Garrett B. Wauneka; daughters, Judith A. Livingston and Elfina J. Wauneka; brother, Matthew R. Damon; sister, Rebecca Damon Mike; and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents, Monica L. Damon and George W. Damon; brothers, Daniel W. Damon Sr., Benjamin Damon and Melvin Damon; sister, Edith Damon Yazzie; and great-granddaughter, Morgan H. Livingston.

Pallbearers will be Brandon V. Livingston, Brent Livingston, Tony Garcia IV, Jerrod Damon, Logan Damon, Cole Damon, Michaelson Yazzie, and Jeremiah A. Belone.

Honorary pallbearers will be Garrett B. Wauneka, Craig R. Arviso, Kyle R. Arviso, Stenson Wauneka, Patrick Wauneka, Alfred Mike Sr., Daniel Damon Jr., Michael Yazzie, Matthew R. Damon, Sam Wauneka Jr., and Samson R. Arviso.

A reception will take place at the Community Bible Church in Tse Bonito, New Mexico, following services at 12:30 p.m.

Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Jeffery S. Manning

KIRTLAND, N.M. — Funeral services for Jeffery Steven Manning, 62, of Kirtland, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Nov. 18, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel in Kirtland. Burial will follow in Durango, Colorado.

Jeffery was born July 10, 1960, in Farmington. He passed away Nov. 12, 2022, in Denver, Colorado.

Jeffery worked at Manning’s That’s-A-Burger, The Rock Storage, and Shiprock Powerwash. He enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in all their activities.

Jeffery is survived by his wife, Tammie Tanner Manning; children, Amber Larkins, Amanda Moss, Markus Manning, and Jerrick Manning; mother, Verda Lavonne (Russell) Manning/Garner; siblings, James Manning, Jay Manning, and Paige Manning Mulford; and 11 grandchildren.

Jeffery is preceded in death by his father, James Omer Manning.

Farmington Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Irene L. Spencer

GALLUP — Funeral services for Irene Lee Spencer, 84, of Red Rock, New Mexico, were held Nov. 15 at the Twin Buttes Church of Nazarene in Gallup, with Pastor Daniel Smiley officiating. Interment followed at the Rehoboth Mission Cemetery in Rehoboth, New Mexico.

Irene was born April 15, 1938, in Red Rock, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan). She was born for Tódík’ózhí (Salt Water Clan). She passed away Nov. 15, 2022, in Gallup.

Irene was a housewife and rancher who loved her children and enjoyed spending time working her livestock and visiting with family.

Irene is survived by her sons, Speedy Spencer, Anthony Spencer Sr., and Mark Spencer; daughters, Priscilla Spencer, Loretta Spencer, and Maggie Brown-Egan; and 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Ben C. Spencer; son, Luke Spencer Sr.; parents, Annie and Tom Mix; and grandchildren, Luke Spencer Jr. and Brooke Spencer.

BJ Spencer, Matthew Yazza, Luda Spencer, Bart Yazza, Aiden Harvey, and Tyler Spencer were pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers were Speedy Spencer, Anthony Spencer Sr., Loretta Spencer, Mark Spencer, Maggie Brown-Egan, and Priscilla Spencer.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Gerald Begay

STEAMBOAT, Ariz. — Graveside service for Gerald Begay, 83, of Steamboat, Arizona, will be held today, Nov. 17, in Steamboat, at 10 a.m.

Gerald, a traditional medicine man, was born June 21, 1939, in Ganado, Arizona, into the Honágháahnii (One-walks-around Clan). He was born for Tábąąhá (Water’s Edge Clan). He passed away Nov. 11, 2022, in Glendale, Arizona.

Gerald is survived by his son, William Hubbard, and brothers, Steven Begay, Leonard Begay, and Chester Begay.

Gerald is preceded in death by his parents, Mary Ann and Clayton Begay.

Following service, a drive-thru reception will take place at the Begay’s residence in Steamboat.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory L. Kayonnie

CHINLE — The funeral services for Gregory Lane Kayonnie, 35, Wheatfields, Arizona, are pending.

Gregory was born Feb. 23, 1987, in Chinle, into the Mą’ii Deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan). He was born for Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak People Clan). He passed away Nov. 12, 2022, in Alaska.

Gregory was employed in tiling/flooring and construction.

Gregory is survived by his daughter, Riley James Kayonnie, and sister, Crystal Kayonnie.

Gregory is preceded in death by Christine Kayonnie, Gary Kayonnie, and Daniella James.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

