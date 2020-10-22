Obituaries for Oct. 22, 2020

Marie G. Billy

WIDE RUINS, Ariz. — Graveside service for Marie G. Billy, 87, of Wide Ruins, Arizona, will be held Friday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. in Wide Ruins, with George Kee officiating.

Marie was born March 6, 1933, in Wide Ruins, into the Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). She passed away Oct. 17, 2020, in Ganado, Arizona.

Marie was a homemaker who enjoyed weaving, song and dances, and helping with traditional ceremonies.

Marie is survived by her sons, Harrison Billy, Dennison Billy, Edison Billy, Kenneth Billy, and Ernest Billy; daughters, Cecelia Tsosie, Imogene Billy and Josephine Woodard; sisters, Mary Johnson, Bessie George and Elsie Morgan; and 30 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Billy; mother, Annie G. Kee; father, Matthew Gaddy; sister, Rose Bonnie; and brothers, Gene Gaddy, Donald Kee and Willis Kee.

Pallbearers will be Ernest Billy, Kenneth Billy, Joshua Woodard, Davidson Golden, Dallas Tabaha, and Brandon Terry. Honorary pallbearer will be Jeremy Woodard.

Following the service will be a drive-thru reception. Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Shielz Redawn Brown

GALLUP — Funeral services for Shielz Redawn Brown, 20, of Gallup, will be held Monday, Oct. 26, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup. Burial will follow at the private family plot in Church Rock, New Mexico.

Shielz was born Nov. 2, 1999, in Gallup, into the Tábaahá (Water’s Edge Clan), born for ‘Áshiihí (Salt People Clan). She passed away Oct. 15, 2020, in Gallup. Shielz attended Gallup Central High School and took welding classes in Albuquerque.

She was employed at Sammy C’s in Gallup, and was very artistic and enjoyed family and friends. Shielz is survived by her mother, Deborah Stump; sisters, Erica Wilson, Eurica Wilson, Ashley Brown, and Sage Brown; and grandmothers, Betty Stump and Roseanne Brown.

Shielz is preceded in death by her father, Edwin W. Brown; and grandfathers, Glenn Stump and Edison W. Brown.

Pallbearers will be Tristan Yazza, Mark McCord, Dominic Salvino, Edison Brown Jr., Chris Garcia, Anthony Leekity, and Chris Martinez. Honorary pallbearers will be Erica Wilson, Eurica Wilson, Ashley Brown, Sage Brown, Brittany King, Kiana Holona, and Tamura Yazzie.

A reception will take place in Church Rock, following services. Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Ellen Tom

COALMINE, N.M. — Graveside service for Ellen Tom, 99, of Coalmine, New Mexico, was held Oct. 16 in Coalmine, with Pastor Jerry Tom officiating.

Ellen was born Feb. 18, 1921, in Fort Defiance, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Ma’ii deeshgiizhinii (Coyote Pass Clan).

She passed away Oct. 12, 2020, in Fort Defiance.

Ellen never attended school and only spoke the Navajo language. She was a lifetime rancher and weaver who enjoyed herding sheep, ranching, traveling with family, and going to church.

Ellen is survived by her sons, William Lee Tom Sr., Jerry Tom, Harry Tom, Nelson Tom, and Jimmy Tom; daughter, Laverne Jaramillo; and 22 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Ellen is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Reeder and Bonnie Zah-Reeder; sisters, Susie Tapahe, Clara Etsitty, Ethel Zieu, and Marian Brady; and brothers, Johnson Reeder, George Reeder and Leroy Reeder.

Pallbearers were Harry Tom, Nelson Tom, Jimmy Tom, Mikeal Tom, and Jerald Tom. Honorary pallbearers were William Tom Sr., Jerry Tom, Alejandro Gutierrez, and Isaiah Tom.

Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Helen Jane Billie

FORT DEFIANCE — Graveside service for Helen Jane Billie, 92, of Coal Mine, New Mexico, will be held Friday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. at the Fort Defiance community cemetery with Deacon Paula Henson officiating.

Helen was born March 10, 1928, in Fort Defiance, into the Tl’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). She passed away Oct. 18, 2020, in Gilbert, Arizona.

Helen was a weaver and seamstress. She was gifted in the Navajo Puberty Ceremony.

Helen is survived by her son, Ray Denetdeel and family; and sister, Annie Johnson. Helen is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Rose Billie; sisters, Frances Denetdeel and Mary Billie; and brothers, Thomas Billie, Henry Billie and John Billie.

Pallbearers will be Ray Denetdeel, Dwindle Denetdeel, Jaxon Etsitty, James Lizer, Fernando Dean, and Ryan Phillips.

Honorary pallbearers will be Calvin Spencer, Stanley Denetdeel, Davis Lizer, Duane Denetdeel, Morris Denetdeel, Seth Spencer, and Kendall Yazzie.

A drive-thru reception will take place at Helen Billie’s residence in Coal Mine, following service.

Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur Alva

LUKACHUKAI, Ariz. — Graveside service for Arthur Alva, 64, of Tsaile, Arizona, will be held Friday, Oct. 23, at 10 a.m. at the Lukachukai community cemetery in Lukachukai, Arizona.

Arthur was born June 12, 1956, in Denver, Colorado. He was Yaqui Native, born for Mexican. He passed away Oct. 15, 2020, in Flagstaff.

Arthur attended Browning Elementary School, Kennedy High School in Denver, and Clearfield Job Corps in Clearfield, Utah.

Arthur was a musician, entertainer, songwriter, and producer. He enjoyed fishing, being with his family and was the former keyboard player for the Desperado Band out of Chinle.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Irene Alva of Tsaile; sons, Andre Alva of Tsaile, Fernando Begay of Kayenta, and Caesar Dan of Lukachukai; daughter, Starla Dan of Lukachukai; and two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Arthur is preceded in death by his foster mother, Lucy Ruybal; and biological mother, Florina Aguila. A drive-thru reception will take place at NHA House No. 38 in Tsaile, following service. Silver Creek Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.