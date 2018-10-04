Obituaries for Oct. 4, 2018

Marie Ann Nelson Scott

HARDIN, Mont. — A memorial service for Marie Ann Nelson Scott, 75, was held Oct. 3 at Bullis Mortuary in Hardin, Montana.

Marie was born Aug. 18, 1943, in Ganado, Arizona, and lived in Baalakai with her paternal grandparents and parents. She died peacefully surrounded by family on Sept. 30, 2018.

Marie was the oldest of 10 siblings and was a member of the Navajo Nation. Her Navajo name was “Ne-Na’ Haas-Bah’” (Soldiers Came Back from War) from the Tsénjíkiní (Honey Combed Rock People Clan) and reigned as Miss Colorado Indian Reservation queen in Arizona and later became Miss Indian Arizona of 1965-66. Marie graduated from Phoenix Indian School and later from Haskell in Lawrence, Kansas, and acquired the education that led to 37 years of service with the Bureau of Indian Affairs in realty.

It was during her service in Parker, Arizona, that Marie found the love of her life when she met and later married Gilbert (Sonny) Scott II. He was a Crow tribal member of Crow Agency, Montana. Gilbert and Marie made their homes in Parker, Yakama Reservation in Washington, and Hardin.

Marie was especially known for the love that she showed to both family and friends. She enjoyed sewing, spending time with her grandchildren telling stories, and attending medicine dances, Sun Dances, and powwows. Marie is survived by her sisters, Wilma (Ernie) Storm, Gladys (Willie) Fisher, and Adrie (late Robert) Fisher; brothers, Michael and Fred Nelson; children, Marchelle (Sarah Takes Horse) Nelson, Gilbert Scott III, Chris (Cleora) Scott Sr., and Daniel (Varina) Scott; and nine grandchildren.

Marie is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Scott II; parents, Dick Nelson and Beatrice Talliman; sister, Thelma Louise; brothers, Evans, Henry, and Christopher; and son, Daniel George. Special thanks goes out to those who helped to dignify Marie, to honor her and show her respect. Marie’s extended family and friends include the Talliman, Denny, Nobles from the Navajo Reservation; Pinkham and Sam families from the Yakama Reservation; White Clay, Yellowtail, Old Bull, Duchein, Old Horn, Old Coyote, Pretty on Top, Yellowmule, Hogan, Medicine Horse, LaRance, Tushka and Old Elk families from the Crow Reservation; and many others as well as to all her spiritual family of the Sun Dance and the local congregation of Apsaalokee Baptist Church led by Pastor Johnathan Lawton.

We have a large family and apologize if we missed anyone. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.bullismorturary.com.

Stephen Edward Wallace

ST. MICHAELS, Ariz. — Funeral mass and service for Stephen Edward Wallace will be held Friday, Oct. 5, at 2 p.m. at the Mary, Mother of Mankind Parish Church in St. Michaels, Arizona.

Steve was born March 31, 1943, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. He passed away Sept. 20, 2018. Steve came to Arizona to attend Arizona State University in Tempe, Arizona. After college, he made Arizona his home. Steve met and married Laura Peshlakai.

Being a dedicated teacher, he served in Rough Rock, Crownpoint BIA Boarding School, State Department of Education in Alaska and Arizona, and Arizona State University. He enjoyed most being with his grandchildren and his hobby of model trains.

Steve is survived by his wife, Laura; sons, Edward Wallace and Geoffrey Wallace; brother, Jeffrey Wallace; sisters, Sue Ann Gale of Bristol, Rhode Island, and Lisa Wallace Staley of Pittsfield; and six grandchildren. Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Edward W. Wallace and Lucy T. Wallace.

A reception will take place in the Mission Hall following mass/services.

Suzette Maria Smith

GALLUP — Funeral services for Suzette Maria Smith (aka DJ Black Widow), 33, will be held Friday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m. at Rollie Mortuary (401 E. Nizhoni Blvd.) in Gallup. Burial will follow at the Rehoboth cemetery in Rehoboth, New Mexico.

Suzette was born June 17, 1985, into the Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). Her nali is Tódích’íi’nii/Kiyaa’áanii (Towering House); chei is Táchii’nii/Bow String Society.

She died Sept. 29, 2018. Suzette graduated from Wingate High School in 2004 and was a talented disc jockey and went by the stage name DJ Black Widow. In addition, Suzette was a skilled billiards table technician for Slop Shot Billiards and played in the national level pool tournaments around the Southwest region.

She enjoyed spending time with her dogs, father, grandmother, and family. She was an avid Oklahoma University “Boomer Sooner” and Los Angeles Lakers fan.

Suzette is survived by her mother, Susan Cometsevah; father, Darryl Smith; brothers, Sheldon Barber and Brandon Barber; and grandparents, Virginia Cometsevah and Darlene and David Smith.

Suzette is preceded in death by her brother, Adrian M. Smith; uncles, Raymond Cometsevah and Michael Cometsevah; and grandfather, Authur Cometsevah.

Pallbearers will be Sheldon Barber, Brandon Barber, Arlen Cometsevah, Remoe Longhair, Dominic Longhair, and Ryan Watson. Rollie Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

Ryan B. Gorman

NAZLINI, Ariz. — Funeral service for Ryan B. Gorman, 82, of Nazlini, Arizona, will be held Saturday, Oct. 6, at 11 a.m. at the Nazlini Valley Bible Church.

Ryan was born Aug. 20, 1936, in Flatrock, Arizona, into the Tsi’naajinii (Black Streak Wood People Clan), born for Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan). He passed away Sept. 20, 2018, in Denver.

Ryan received a GED and machinist training at San Juan Vocational Technical School in Mancos, Colorado, Fort Wingate and Gallup, New Mexico. He enjoyed being a welder, preacher, and rancher.

Ryan is survived by his wife, Irene Gorman; sons, Bryan Gorman and Bruce Gorman; daughters, Shirley Watters, Carolyn Martinez, and Linda Valdez; brother, Lawrence Gorman; sisters, Alice Brown, Mary Platero, and Francis Begay; and 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ryan is preceded in death by his son, Vincent Gorman; parents, Mary Louise and Eli Gorman; brothers, Eugene Gorman, Hosteen Gorman, and Tom Gorman; and sister, Susie Charley.

A reception will take place at the Nazlini Valley Bible Church following service. All States Cremation is in charge of arrangements.

Garrick L. Nez

KLAGETOH, Ariz. — Funeral services for Garrick L. Nez, 36, of Klagetoh, Arizona, were held Sept. 29 at the Jack Benally Baptist Church in Klagetoh, with Lander Tsosie officiating.

Interment followed at the Wide Ruins community cemetery. Garrick was born Sept. 20, 1982, in Fort Defiance, into the Áshiihí (Salt People Clan), born for Tótsohnii (Big Water Clan). He died Sept. 22, 2018, in Phoenix.

Garrick is survived by his sons, Deon Nez, Eric Nez, and Garrick Nez Jr.; daughter, Jayden Nez; parents, Marcilina and Gilbert Nez; brothers, Myron Yazzie, Darrick Nez, and Blaine Nez; and sister, Leah K. Nez. Garrick is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Agnes and William Yazzie Sr.; and paternal grandmother, Marie Yazzie.

Pallbearers were Darrick Nez, Blaine Nez, Gilbert Nez, Ernest Thomas, and Avery Whitney. Honorary pallbearers were John Tsinnijinnie, Andy Yazzie, Henry Nez, Darryl Yazzie, Andy Yazzie, and Ricky Yazzie. Silver Creek Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.