Obituaries for Sept. 1, 2022

Linda M. Livingston

GALLUP — Funeral services for Linda M. Livingston, 74, of Naschitti, New Mexico, were held Aug. 30 at Rollie Mortuary in Gallup, with Kevin Yazzie officiating. Interment followed in Naschitti.

Linda was born Aug. 10, 1948, in Gallup, into the ‘Áshįįhí (Salt People Clan), born for Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan). She passed away Aug. 22, 2022, in Albuquerque.

Linda was employed at the Amazing Grace Home Health Care and retired as a Community Health Representative.

Linda is survived by her son, Lucius Begaye; daughter, Lucinda Tailfeathers; brothers, Lawrence A. Livingston, Luther (Joyce) B. Livingston and Leroy Livingston; sisters, Vera M. Guardipee and Betty J. Thompson; and three grandchildren.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Victoria and Tony Livingston; and children, Marcus Begaye, Louise Begaye and Samantha Begaye.

Pallbearers were Dominick Tsosie, Lestat Morgan, Chasen Kipp, Augustin Eagle Speaker, Franklin Pine, and Felix Pine.

Honorary pallbearers were Lucius Begaye, Lawrence Livingston, Luther Livingston, Leroy Livingston, Casey McCray, Sheldon Thompson, Lionel Livingston, Kendall Livingston, and Taehyung Jacket.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Dickie R. Billey Sr.

GALLUP — Graveside service for Dickie R. Billey Sr., 81, of Standing Rock, New Mexico, was held Aug. 26 at the family residence in Standing Rock, with Watson Billie officiating.

Dickie was born Feb. 10, 1941, in Crownpoint, into the Tódích’íi’nii (Bitter Water Clan), born for Táchii’nii (Red Running Into the Water People Clan). He passed away Aug. 21, 2022, in Crownpoint.

Dickie attended Wingate High School and transferred to Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma, where he enlisted in the Marine Corps and received his high school diploma. He served in Iwo Jima and after four years in the Marine Corps he was honorably discharged.

Dickie worked as a welder for PCNM Construction, United Nuclear, Kerr McGee, and in other states such as Pennsylvania, Texas and California. He enjoyed taking care of the family ranch in Standing Rock, doing carpentry work, and serving as a spokesman for the Standing Rock community and Tse’ii’ahi Senior Council.

Dickie also enjoyed tending to livestock, rodeo, breaking horses, reading, traveling, football, cooking, and watching Western movies.

Dickie is survived by his sons, Dickie Billey Jr. of Standing Rock, and Ivan Billey of Moriarty, New Mexico; daughter, Tamara Begay of Albuquerque; brother, Billy Yazzie Jr. of Crownpoint; sisters, Janice Davis of Bloomfield, New Mexico, Virginia Yazzie and Felda Yazzie, both of Standing Rock, and Arlene Yazzie of Nahodishgish, New Mexico; and 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Dickie is preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne Etcitty Billey; parents, Irene Morgan Yazzie and Jack Billey; brothers, Edgar Yazzie and Able Yazzie; sister, Helen Mae Sloan; and maternal grandparents, Hadesbah Capitan Morgan and Tom Morgan Jr.

Pallbearers were Dickie Billey Jr., Ivan Billey, Wyatt Billey, Vanessa Billey, Jason Joe, and Cory Joe.

Honorary pallbearers were Billy Yazzie Jr., Alvin Smith, Beau Morgan, Chad Morgan, Emery Billie, and Dennis Morgan.

A reception took place at the family home in Standing Rock, following services.

Rollie Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.

Johnny L. Butler

WINSLOW, Ariz. — Johnny Leon Butler, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather graduated to the larger life and left this earthly plane in the comfort of loved ones, on Aug. 20, 2022, at the age of 82.

Johnny was born in Pawnee, Oklahoma, on Nov. 20, 1939, to Miller C. and Cynthia Ellen McCombs Butler.

Johnny, a member of the Wyandotte Tribe of Oklahoma, was raised and educated in Newkirk, Oklahoma. He was active in many sports during his high school years and graduated from Newkirk High School.

Johnny married his high school sweetheart, Helen Butler, shortly after graduation and the two of them then moved to Guthrie, Oklahoma, where Johnny worked and attended Central State College in Edmond, Oklahoma, pursuing studies in business administration.

Johnny and his family moved to Winslow, Arizona, in 1961 where Johnny worked various jobs and owned businesses, including a Montgomery Wards Catalog store, where, in 1969 he was named Agent of the Year. In 1970, he was subsequently honored for being responsible for the Montgomery Ward Store with the highest volume of sales in the southwestern United States.

Johnny, who lit up any room that he entered and was fond of giving everyone he knew a nickname, was a volunteer firefighter, active in Kiwanis, the local Elks Lodge, Rotary where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, the Masons where he attained the designation of 32nd-degree Mason, and the El Zaribah Shriners.

In 1973, Johnny was named to fill a vacancy on the Winslow City Council where he served until 1976 when he ran for the position of Navajo County Supervisor and won. He served as county supervisor until he was appointed to the position of Justice of the Peace in 1989.

While on the City Council, Johnny worked to help improve Winslow’s water system, the Winslow Police-Court Complex, worked for the improvement of the city’s ballparks, worked for improvements at Clear Creek, devoted significant time to the development of the county library, and was instrumental in guiding and overseeing the City of Winslow’s budget.

Johnny was very proud of his service to Winslow, but was the most proud of working with the Council to ensure that the city police and firefighters received retirement benefits.

Johnny worked diligently to improve the parks in Navajo County and was rewarded for his efforts by the National Association of Country Park and Recreation officials with a Distinguished Board of Commission Member award.

With Johnny’s work and guidance, the parks’ budget increased over 700 percent and allowed for an expansion in the amount of parks available for public enjoyment. While serving as a county supervisor, he was also president of the Northern Arizona Council of Governments.

Johnny retired from public service in 1998. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling around the country, playing video poker, was a staunch supporter of all Winslow Bulldog sports, and enjoyed watching high school and professional sporting events.

Johnny was exceedingly proud of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and son-in-law. We are proud to be a part of his legacy.

Johnny is survived by his wife of 64 years, Helen Bostick Butler; children, Gay Lynn Mills (Joel), Johnny Jr. (Jane), William (Maria), and Thomas (Sabrina); and nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Johnny is preceded in death by his parents, Miller and Ellen Butler; brother, Lewis Butler; sister, Belle Doris Butler Robertson; nephews, Johnny Butler and Duke Butler; and niece, Toni Robertson Jarnigan.

In keeping with Johnny’s wishes there will not be a funeral or memorial service. The family asks that if you would like to honor Johnny’s memory that you can choose to donate to either the Rotary Youth Scholarship Fund or a scholarship fund that will be set up in his honor at Winslow High School for Native American athletes attending college or university.

Donations to Rotary should be sent to: 104 W. Hillview, Winslow, AZ 86047, Attn: Kevin Coolidge, with a notation that the donation is being made in his honor.

Donations to the Winslow High School scholarship fund in his honor should be sent to: Winslow High School, 600 E. Cherry St., Winslow, AZ 86047, Attn: Natasha Shelton, with a notation that the donation is being made in his honor.

Memories and condolences can be shared online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.

Jonas Mastach

SHIPROCK — Funeral services for Jonas Mastach, 80, of Navajo, New Mexico, will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, at 9 a.m., at the Christ the King Church in Shiprock, with Father Pat McKinet officiating. Burial will follow at the family plot in Red Mesa, Arizona.

Jonas was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Bluff, Utah, into the Kinłichíi’nii (Red House People Clan), born for Hashk’ąą hadzohí (Yucca Fruit-Strung-Out-In-A-Line Clan). His nalí is Tł’ááshchí’í (Red Bottom People); cheii is Tł’ízí lání (Many Goats). He passed away Aug. 29, 2022, in Fort Defiance.

Jonas attended high school at Intermountain and was a Navajo Nation Council delegate for Mexican Water Chapter and Red Mesa Chapter from 1972 to 1983. He also worked for Navajo Nation Broadcast Services and served as Red Lake Chapter president, school board member, and was currently on the Farm Board with Red Lake Chapter No. 18.

Jonas enjoyed hunting, song and dances, traveling, spending time with his family and grandchildren, and helping the community.

Jonas is survived by his wife, Loberta Mastach; sons, Jerick Mastach, Jeron Mastach and Jermane Mastach; daughters, Lashaina Hoskie and Diandra Redhouse; sisters, Jennie Dee and Mary Harvey; and seven grandchildren.

Jonas is preceded in death by his daughters, Melissa Mastach and Cheryl Sloan; nephew, Robert Dee; and sisters, Stella Scott and Bessie Dee.

Jonas is also preceded in death by his parents and five brothers.

Pallbearers will be Jeron Mastach, Jimmy Hoskie Jr., David Sorrell, Marco Nez, Dennis Dee, and William Mastach.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jerrick Mustach Sr., Ramone Hatathlie Jr., Michael Mastach, Ralph Dee Jr., Roger Dee, Stanley McRoy and Terry Redhouse Sr.

A reception will take place at the Red Mesa Fellowship Hall, following services.

Summit Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

The Navajo Times publishes obituaries free of charge as a public service. If you have an obituary you would like to submit, follow this link to the online submission form. We look forward to serving you.